"Let's not make up things that didn't happen" - Mourinho blasts referee who showed him a red card

Tunde Young
Jose Mourinho was sent off as Roma lost 1-0 at home to Atalanta and of course, the Special One had a lot to say

Jose Mourinho was sent off during Roma's 1-0 loss to Atalanta
Jose Mourinho was sent off during Roma's 1-0 loss to Atalanta

Roma suffered their second league defeat in three games at the hands of Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to a first-half goal by Giorgio Scalvini.

The Giallorossi dominated proceedings but failed to convert their chances while Atalanta scored with their only shot on target to steal the victory and leave Jose Mourinho seething.

The Portuguese manager was sent off in the second half after bursting onto the pitch to protest the referee's failure to award Roma a penalty and as you'd expect, Mourinho had quite a lot to say after the game.

“It was the easiest match for us to win so far this season – in other matches like the Monza and Cremonese games we haven’t had control for 90 minutes like that.

Mourinho sees red as Roma loses 0-1 to Ademola Lookman's Atalanta
Mourinho sees red as Roma loses 0-1 to Ademola Lookman's Atalanta Pulse Nigeria

With Paulo Dybala available maybe things would have worked out differently. We might have scored, but now we can only guess at that.

"But objectively speaking we played really well, we were in control and created a lot of chances against a side that defends well and that’s something. But Atalanta were lucky, and that’s something too.”

“Nothing really happened with [referee] Chiffi or [Atalanta defender] Hateboer. We wanted to play and they kicked it away knowing perfectly well they weren’t going to be able to play on.

Jose Mourinho had to be physically restrained
Jose Mourinho had to be physically restrained Imago

They just had one aim, which was to waste a bit of time. But with Hateboer there was nothing specific."

"I went on the pitch and if the rules say that I cannot then I must be sent off – and there’s nothing more to it than that. Let’s not make up things that didn’t happen.”

