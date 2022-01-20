RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool celebrate Diogo Jota's second goal

Liverpool celebrate Diogo Jota's second goal Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Liverpool celebrate Diogo Jota's second goal Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Jurgen Klopp saluted "world-class" Diogo Jota after the Portugal forward fired Liverpool into the League Cup final against Chelsea with a double in Thursday's 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Recommended articles

Jota put Liverpool on course for Wembley with a first half strike and he clinched their berth with a late second goal in the semi-final second leg.

Klopp's side will face Chelsea in the final on February 27.

Jota's 13th and 14th club goals this season underlined his value at a time when Liverpool are without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations.

"We scored two wonderful goals, Diogo Jota is on fire. We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively," Klopp said of the former Wolves player. 

"Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world class striker."

The Reds, who last lifted the League Cup in 2012, are back in the final for the first time since 2016 as they aim to win the competition for a record ninth time.

It will be Klopp's fifth cup final with Liverpool since he took charge in 2015.

In the week that Liverpool's former chief executive Peter Robinson died aged 86, it was fitting the club returned to the final of a tournament they won four years in a row under his stewardship in the 1980s.

"The mood in the dressing room is over the moon. The boys were exceptional," Klopp said.

"First half, Arsenal started lively, then we calmed it down and played good football."

For Arsenal, it was a frustrating loss after they managed to grind out a 0-0 draw in last week's first leg at Anfield despite Granit Xhaka's red card.

Mikel Arteta's youthful side were exposed by battle-hardened opponents, emphasising the improvements still needed to revive the Gunners.

Thomas Partey's stoppage-time dismissal for two bookings in quick succession rubbed salt into their wounds.

"We are really disappointed but we played against a top side. We had big moments in both halves and we have to score," Arteta said.

"We had chances and were pushing for the game but we have to convert if we were too beat a team like Liverpool."

Arsenal were unable to field a team when they successfully asked for last weekend's north London derby against Tottenham to be postponed.

But Arteta sent out close to a full strength side just days later as fit-again trio Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard all returned.

Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson Becker in goal for Liverpool and quickly repaid Klopp's faith with a superb save in the fifth minute.

Alexandre Lacazette's free-kick was headed for the top corner until Kelleher scrambled across to tip it onto the crossbar.

But Klopp's men cut through the Arsenal defence to take the lead in the 19th minute.

Roberto Firmino's deft backheel found Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and his raking pass reached Jota on the left flank.

Cutting inside to the edge of the Arsenal area, Jota's impudent nutmeg took him past Tomiyasu and, with three defenders arriving in a vain attempt to block, the Portugal forward scuffed a low shot that trickled past slow to react keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal had a golden opportunity to equalise immediately after the interval when Albert Sambi Lokonga's lofted pass sent Lacazette clear on goal, only for the French striker to balloon his shot over the bar.

In a wide-open finale, Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino saw his shot blocked on the line by Ben White before Gabriel Martinelli's rising drive forced a good stop from Kelleher at the other end.

Jota settled it when he ran onto Alexander-Arnold's pass and chipped Ramsdale in the 77th minute.

The goal was subject to a lengthy VAR check for offside, but Jota and Liverpool were eventually able to celebrate their place at Wembley.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final

Jota double fires Liverpool into League Cup final

FIFA chief Infantino vows to prioritise player welfare

FIFA chief Infantino vows to prioritise player welfare

Abraham puts Roma in Italian Cup quarters after Lecce scare

Abraham puts Roma in Italian Cup quarters after Lecce scare

Jallow fires last-gasp winner as Gambian Scorpions sting Tunisia

Jallow fires last-gasp winner as Gambian Scorpions sting Tunisia

Spurs keeper Lloris signs new contract: reports

Spurs keeper Lloris signs new contract: reports

Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Hazard sinks Elche as 10-man Madrid come from behind in Copa del Rey

Hazard sinks Elche as 10-man Madrid come from behind in Copa del Rey

Mahrez defended as AFCON exit leaves 'bitter taste' for Algeria coach

Mahrez defended as AFCON exit leaves 'bitter taste' for Algeria coach

Ivory Coast send reigning champions Algeria crashing out of Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast send reigning champions Algeria crashing out of Cup of Nations

Trending

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup tickets were launched at reduced prices with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for the quadrennial showpiece for just $11 Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Real Betis had just equalised against Sevilla when the game was stopped after an object was thrown from the crowd. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

Eguavoen a steady pair of hands for Nigeria as new coach waits in wings

Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO