Jota, Furuhashi doubles help Celtic close gap on Rangers

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 13 goals in his debut season at Celtic

Celtic moved to within a point of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers as on-form duo Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi both scored twice in a 4-2 win at Dundee on Sunday.

The Hoops are now unbeaten in eight games as Ange Postecoglou's rebuild takes shape thanks in large part to two of his summer signings.

Jota and Furuhashi have now combined for 19 goals this season as Celtic's excellence in attack again covered over defensive deficiencies.

The visitors' took the lead at Dens Park after just seven minutes when Jota tapped in the rebound after Anthony Ralston's shot came back off the post.

Furuhashi then headed home Ralston's cross as Celtic looked to be cruising, but they were pegged back before half-time when Danny Mullen rounded off a fine Dundee move from close range.

Jota restored a two-goal cushion for Postecoglou's men early in the second half as he prodded home from Ralston's cross.

More brilliance from the Portuguese on the left then teed up Furuhashi to sweep home his 13th goal for the club after some dazzling wing play from the Portuguese.

Another defensive lapse cost Celtic another goal when Lee Ashcroft headed in after Joe Hart flapped at a cross.

But Celtic comfortably held out to put the pressure on champions Rangers who face Ross County at Ibrox later on Sunday.

