ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Grant Wahl, a journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar has died after collapsing during Argentina's match against the Netherlands.

U.S journalist Grant Wahl has died after collapsing during the World Cup game between Argentina and Netherlands
U.S journalist Grant Wahl has died after collapsing during the World Cup game between Argentina and Netherlands
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Wahl was a sports journalist and reporter usually working out in the USA. Wahl has previously worked for the likes of CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, and Fox Sports.

Grant Wahl was a prominent journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl was a prominent journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar AFP

During the Argentina vs Netherlands game, Wahl collapsed in the media area and needed to receive CPR. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive.

Tributes have poured in since the announcement of his death. The US Soccer Twitter account paid their tributes to Wahl in a lengthy, heartfelt message. Wahl was 48 years old.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Lionel Messi mocking Louis van Gaal after the match.

    Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

  • U.S journalist Grant Wahl has died after collapsing during the World Cup game between Argentina and Netherlands

    QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

  • Neymar (front) cries after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022.

    The King who never wore the crown

Recommended articles

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

The King who never wore the crown

The King who never wore the crown

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

QATAR 2022: The most important stats from the 2022 World Cup so far

QATAR 2022: The most important stats from the 2022 World Cup so far

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Worker dies in Qatar at ongoing FIFA World Cup

Worker dies in Qatar at ongoing FIFA World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Morocco reached the World Cup quarter final for the first time in their history

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

The 2022 World Cup has thrown up a lot of intriguing numbers and records (PulseSports)

QATAR 2022: The most important stats from the 2022 World Cup so far

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben White and Felipe Enrick
TRENDING

Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Aerial view of Boleyn Ground, home to West Ham United.
WEST HAM

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Neymar (front) cries after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022.
NEYMAR

The King who never wore the crown

U.S journalist Grant Wahl has died after collapsing during the World Cup game between Argentina and Netherlands

QATAR 2022: Journalist dies while covering Argentina vs Netherlands in Qatar

Lionel Messi mocking Louis van Gaal after the match.
Qatar 2022

Pulse of the Day featuring Martinez, Messi, Weghorst & LVG in the final before final