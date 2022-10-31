'Judge us at end of season' - Klopp replies Liverpool critics

Jurgen Klopp has given his sentiments ahead of the Napoli V Liverpool clash at Anfield on November 1, 2022, in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Klopp, judging Liverpool at the moment is not fair and those who feel like talking should wait until the end of the 2022/23 season to do so.

"The judgement of this will be later on in the season or maybe at the end of the season, where you say that's it for the group of players or for this manager if you want.

"Questions will be asked then. In this moment, it's not 100 percent fair to judge the team because that means the squad and we didn't have some of them available.

"Up front, we miss top quality. With the amount of games we have, you usually would make changes and we can't do that. It's a similar situation in midfield, players who are out and came back. We've had this pretty much everywhere.

"We expect more out of ourselves. The players expect more and I expect more out of them. But we have to make sure we get steps." Said Klopp