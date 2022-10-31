WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Judge us at end of season' - Klopp replies Liverpool critics

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool critics to keep their comments and judge him at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference at Anfield on October 31, 2022.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference at Anfield on October 31, 2022.

Liverpool have been on the receiving end this season after losing back-to-back games in the Premier League and they are currently 9th on the EPL table with 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has given his sentiments ahead of the Napoli V Liverpool clash at Anfield on November 1, 2022, in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Klopp, judging Liverpool at the moment is not fair and those who feel like talking should wait until the end of the 2022/23 season to do so.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts on the touchline during the Liverpool v Leeds Premier League match on October 29, 2022.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts on the touchline during the Liverpool v Leeds Premier League match on October 29, 2022. AFP

"The judgement of this will be later on in the season or maybe at the end of the season, where you say that's it for the group of players or for this manager if you want.

"Questions will be asked then. In this moment, it's not 100 percent fair to judge the team because that means the squad and we didn't have some of them available.

"Up front, we miss top quality. With the amount of games we have, you usually would make changes and we can't do that. It's a similar situation in midfield, players who are out and came back. We've had this pretty much everywhere.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline on October 29, 2022.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline on October 29, 2022. AFP

"We expect more out of ourselves. The players expect more and I expect more out of them. But we have to make sure we get steps." Said Klopp

Klopp also added that he is ready to turn around Liverpool's fortunes and that he is not tired of his role as the Liverpool manager.

