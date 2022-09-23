13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

Martin Dubravka was among the first casualties of injuries after being forced to withdraw from international duties and report back to Manchester United to be treated by the club's team of doctors.
The UEFA Nations League is underway and there are players who have already sustained injuries hence raising an alarm in the squad depths of the affected countries
France
France Head coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Joules Kounde and his backup goalkeeper, Mike Maignan will not be part of the travelling squad to Denmark after sustaining injuries.
"Jules had a hamstring problem and Mike (had) a calf muscle problem. They will not be available for Sunday's game in Denmark," Deschamps said.
Other key players absent from the France squad over injuries include Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, and Hugo Lloris.
Germany
Manuel Neuer, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, and Leon Goretzka may not play for Germany's in today's game as they face Hungary in their group for the UEFA Nations League.
Neuer and Goretzka tested positive for Covid-19 while Marco Reus suffered an ankle ligament injury at the Rivier derby.
England
Gareth Southgate is in limbo on who to field today in England's midfield after Jordan Henderson joined Kalvin Philips on the squad injury list.
Kalvin Philips is set to undergo a shoulder surgery while Henderson is still recovering from a hamstring injury. The possibilities of Declan Rice partnering up with Jude Bellingham are very high.
Belgium
Roberto Martinez will for the first time miss Romelu Lukaku in a major since the forward started playing for Belgium and this is due to an injury that he picked up before the Nations League Competition.
Lukaku is Belgium's all-time top scorer and everyone is hoping that he will be back soon so that he takes part in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.
