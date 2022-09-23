UNL

13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The UEFA Nations League is underway and there are players who have already sustained injuries hence raising an alarm in the squad depths of the affected countries

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Martin Dubravka was among the first casualties of injuries after being forced to withdraw from international duties and report back to Manchester United to be treated by the club's team of doctors.

Recommended articles

France Head coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Joules Kounde and his backup goalkeeper, Mike Maignan will not be part of the travelling squad to Denmark after sustaining injuries.

France and FC Barcelona defender Jules Kounde
France and FC Barcelona defender Jules Kounde AFP

"Jules had a hamstring problem and Mike (had) a calf muscle problem. They will not be available for Sunday's game in Denmark," Deschamps said.

Other key players absent from the France squad over injuries include Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, and Hugo Lloris.

Manuel Neuer, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, and Leon Goretzka may not play for Germany's in today's game as they face Hungary in their group for the UEFA Nations League.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich captain set to miss the UEFA Nations League after testing positive for Covid-19
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich captain set to miss the UEFA Nations League after testing positive for Covid-19 AFP

Neuer and Goretzka tested positive for Covid-19 while Marco Reus suffered an ankle ligament injury at the Rivier derby.

Gareth Southgate is in limbo on who to field today in England's midfield after Jordan Henderson joined Kalvin Philips on the squad injury list.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been dropped by England after sustaining a hamstring injury
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been dropped by England after sustaining a hamstring injury AFP

Kalvin Philips is set to undergo a shoulder surgery while Henderson is still recovering from a hamstring injury. The possibilities of Declan Rice partnering up with Jude Bellingham are very high.

Roberto Martinez will for the first time miss Romelu Lukaku in a major since the forward started playing for Belgium and this is due to an injury that he picked up before the Nations League Competition.

Belgium striker Lukaku (C) shouts his message to stricken Inter Milan team-mate Eriksen after scoring in Saint Petersburg
Belgium striker Lukaku (C) shouts his message to stricken Inter Milan team-mate Eriksen after scoring in Saint Petersburg AFP

Lukaku is Belgium's all-time top scorer and everyone is hoping that he will be back soon so that he takes part in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

More from category

  • Jose Mourinho could be the next PSG manager

    "These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

  • Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

    13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

Recommended articles

These 22 years have passed quickly - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

"These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

Busquets leaving, Pique and Alba not playing - Xavi is showing no mercy to his former Barcelona teammates

Busquets leaving, Pique and Alba not playing - Xavi is showing no mercy to his former Barcelona teammates

Maguire shockingly set to start for England as Southgate also gambles with Bellingham

Maguire shockingly set to start for England as Southgate also gambles with Bellingham

Trending

FIFA World Cup trophy
QATAR 2022

What you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures

Premier League manager of the month for September nominees
PREMIER LEAGUE

Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in France's 2-0 win
UNL

Ralf Rangnick suffers third defeat in four games as Mbappe score in France's first win

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire
TRENDING

Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

TikTok X CAF
WAFCON

TikTok celebrates some iconic women from the WAFCON 2022

UEFA Nations League superstars
UNL

Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

Joan Laporta speaks on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona as well as a potential return

Catch up with today's top trending football news