"I have come to Barca to win trophies" Newly-registered Kounde brags after making his debut in 4-0 win

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona secured their second win of the 2022/23 La Liga season with a convincing 4-0 thrashing at home to Real Valladolid in what was a dominant performance.

The Catalans have now won consecutive league games so far, scoring four times in both as Xavi's team looks much improved with the new signings so far.

One of those new signings Jules Kounde made his debut for the club after finally being registered since joining from Sevilla nearly a month ago.

Kounde made his Barcelona debut as a right full-back for the first hour until Sergi Roberto came on for Araujo in the 61st minute, allowing the Frenchman to move to his preferred central defensive position.

"My main position is centre back, but if the coach wants me to play on the right, then I will do my best to help the team," Kounde said after the game.

The 24-year-old expressed his delight in his first post-game interview as a Barcelona player, "Well I'm very happy for the win 4-0, clean sheet, that's important for the team

I enjoyed it, it was a good debut, I enjoyed it, it felt good."

"I haven't played a lot, but I feel very good. I still need a while to get to my best level," Kounde said in acknowledgement of his match fitness level.

On his goals for Barcelona, Kounde was very clear, "I have come to Barça to win titles and to continue progressing."

The French defender also offered his thoughts on another Barcelona new signing, "We all know what Lewandowski can do. He's a striker of the highest calibre."

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

