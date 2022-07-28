TRANSFERS

Jules Kounde leaves Lagos, heads to Barcelona for medical, official presentation

Tunde Young
French defender, Jules Kounde, has left the Sevilla pre-season training camp in Lagos ahead of completing his Barcelona transfer.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer

Kounde has reportedly left Sevilla’s training camp and is now headed to Barcelona to complete his transfer to the Catalan giants.

Sevilla are currently in Lagos, Portuga,l where they have set up a training camp for the pre-season preparation but are now without their star man.

This latest development is a confirmation of the reports circulated on Wednesday, stating that Barcelona and Sevilla had reached an agreement worth over €50 million for the transfer.

Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona had reached an agreement with Sevilla for Kounde with the three magic words…”Here we go”.

Jules Koundé: Destination Chelsea or Barcelona?

Barcelona reach agreement for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Interested FC, Charity FC, Congratulations FC and the real truth behind the nicknames

Words usually mean that the transfer is all but done even if there hasn’t been an official confirmation from the parties involved.

Sevilla and Chelsea had previously agreed a transfer fee but it was reported the player preferred Barcelona and waited for them.

Now that Barcelona have been able to strike an accord with fellow La Liga club, Sevilla the deal is all but done pending official confirmation as personal terms with Kounde was never a problem.

Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer
Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer Twitter

His absence from the Sevilla squad validates that report as he is now said to be en route Barcelona to undergo a medical before he can officially sign for the club of his dreams and be presented.

Everything is projected to be done in the next few hours for Jules Kounde to officially be a Barcelona player.

Tunde Young

