Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

David Ben
Blaqbonez made the declaration after sharing a message he got from the Barcelona defender on social media. And oh, he also had something to say about Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has declared Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the best in La Liga
Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has declared Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the best in La Liga

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has been declared 'the best defender' in La Liga Santander.

This is according to one of the foremost rappers in the Nigerian music industry - Blaqbonez.

Blaqbonez took to his official social media to share a message he got from Kounde following the release of his 2022 album 'Young Preacher'.

Jules Kounde
Jules Kounde Twitter
Blaqbones (YouTube)
Blaqbones (YouTube)

Posting a screenshot of their chat on Wednesday, he wrote: "He’s(Kounde) officially the best defender in the La Liga".

In the message, the France international defender who turns 24, later this month complimented the Nigerian rapper for his latest project and even admitted that he had also put the album on repeat since its release while drumming words of support and encouragement to the Afrobeat superstar.

Jules Kounde has been described as the best defender in La Liga according to Blaqbonez
Jules Kounde has been described as the best defender in La Liga according to Blaqbonez

Kounde himself is no stranger to Afrobeat as the Barcelona defender has oftentimes posted videos of himself on social media, listening to some of Nigeria's hottest charting songs including Wizkid's latest song 'Money and Love' off his upcoming album More Love Less Ego slated for release this November.

Jules Kounde on Instagram
Jules Kounde on Instagram Twitter
Jules Kounde on Instagram
Jules Kounde on Instagram

Blaqbonez also went ahead to hint that Kounde is a better defender than Liverpool's Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk.

Blaqbonez tweet on Kounde and Van Dijk
Blaqbonez tweet on Kounde and Van Dijk

Jules Kounde joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer transfer window and has so far had an impressive start to life at the Spotify Camp Nou, although injuries have prevented him from fully enjoying his first spell with the Catalans.

Jules Kounde impressed on debut for Barcelona
Jules Kounde impressed on debut for Barcelona

He was unable to help the Blaugrana as they crashed out from the Champions League once again and slipped back into the Europa League round of 16, having failed to qualify from their group which had Bayern Munich, Inter and, Viktoria Plzen with the first two teams progressing to the Champions League knock-out stages instead.

Regardless, he has been praised by Barca coach Xavi and Blaugrana fans for his performances on the pitch during his time so far.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk has had quite a mixed start to the 2022/23 Premier League season with Liverpool.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (4) during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Rangers at Anfield, Liverpool, England on October 4, 2022.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (4) during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Rangers at Anfield, Liverpool, England on October 4, 2022.

The Reds have suffered from injuries to some key players in the team, leaving them in 9th position after 12 matches so far this season.

However, they've also managed to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 stage this season, after finishing second in their group behind Napoli.

Blaqbonez - 'Young Preacher'
Blaqbonez - 'Young Preacher'

Emeka Akumefule popularly known as 'Blaqbonez', is widely regarded as one of the most outspoken Nigerian musicians on social media.

The 'Back to Uni' crooner is famous for his consistency in personally promoting his craft across all digital music platforms.

The Chocolate City music group rapper, singer, songwriter, and now video director who is currently still promoting his album, already has over 3.5 million views on YouTube for the music video of 'Back to Uni' - the lead single off the project and is currently still occupying music charts all across the country.

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

