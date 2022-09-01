"We will remember this game for years"- Jurgen Klopp delighted after Liverpool's late win against Newcastle

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Jurgen Klopp delighted by late Liverpool win against Newcastle
Liverpool sealed a last-minute comeback victory at home to Newcastle having been behind for most of the game.

The drama was courtesy of a 98th-minute winning goal by Fabio Carvalho which sent Anfield Stadium into a frenzy and broke Newcastle's hearts.

The hard-fought victory is only Liverpool's second win of the season, much to the delight of manager Jurgen Klopp who has a lot to say after a dramatic evening in Merseyside.

It must have taken a while to find his breath after the wild celebrations when Carvalho scored but Jurgen Klopp still found the words to describe his emotions on the night.

Imago

"Tonight was very emotional. It was absolutely deserved. I respect Newcastle's fight but in the end we pushed it through and that feels great," Klopp said speaking to Bein Sports.

"I'm not sure everyone believed we could do it at the end but tonight we showed we could still do it. We will remember this game for years and years," Klopp continued.

The German manager praised a number of Liverpool players for their contributions, one especially stood out, "Harvey Elliott was the best player on the pitch."

Klopp also had some kind words for Fabio Carvalho the match winner, "What a goal from the birthday kid."

Imago

"His second goal and he's only been here for a few weeks. He's a fantastic boy - he is very important for us. He needed the moments and the goals help the most," Klopp continued to rain praises on Carvalho.

"I’m not 100% sure they all believed until the end but from now on we have to as we showed again it is possible," Klopp said.

Pulse Nigeria

He also has something to say about Newcastle's approach, "First 2 minutes, they had a player down and he was absolutely fine. It has to be ruled by the ref - which it was tonight - he added more time on. It's the best response."

"We scored in the 98th minute - it's the perfect response to that " Klopp continued in disapproval of his opponents.

Tunde Young

