Klopp laments another poor Liverpool start in their draw with Brighton

Liverpool's chances of bringing the Premier League crown back to Anfield for the second time under Jurgen Klopp look to be a distant dream, with the manager bemoaning yet another "rubbish start" as they fell further behind frontrunners Arsenal in the title race.
Leandro Trossard's hat-trick earned Brighton and Hove Albion a point to share the spoils in a pulsating draw at Anfield hence condemning Liverpool to their fourth stalemate of a so far underwhelming league campaign.
Arsenal are already 11 points better off at the summit, while the high-flying Brighton have maintained their impressive standing just inside the top four, four points ahead of Liverpool in ninth.
Trossard scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to give Brighton a two-goal lead before Roberto Firmino's two goals clawed Liverpool back into the game.
Liverpool's third goal came through a corner when Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a teasing corner which caused confusion inside the Brighton box as the ball inadvertently hit Adam Webster before rolling cautiously over the line.
Trossard on the other hand completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute when Kaoru Mitoma's cross reached him at the far post for him to lash it in.
Jurgen Klopp however doesn't think his Liverpool side played a particularly good game, despite coming back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 against Brighton.
"Not a score we wanted, but fair. Being 2-0 down, there are different stories to tell. Coming back and being 3-2 up is a nice story, with a difficult start, obviously.
"Throwing it away and it being 3-3 is not a nice story. For sure that is what Brighton deserved. We had moments, but we didn't play a particularly good game." Said Klopp
Liverpool haven't been at their best so far this season and they will be playing Arsenal at Emirates on October 9, 2022, in their next Premier League match.
