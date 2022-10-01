Klopp laments another poor Liverpool start in their draw with Brighton

Arsenal are already 11 points better off at the summit, while the high-flying Brighton have maintained their impressive standing just inside the top four, four points ahead of Liverpool in ninth.

Trossard scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to give Brighton a two-goal lead before Roberto Firmino's two goals clawed Liverpool back into the game.

Liverpool's third goal came through a corner when Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a teasing corner which caused confusion inside the Brighton box as the ball inadvertently hit Adam Webster before rolling cautiously over the line.

Trossard on the other hand completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute when Kaoru Mitoma's cross reached him at the far post for him to lash it in.

Jurgen Klopp however doesn't think his Liverpool side played a particularly good game, despite coming back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 against Brighton.

"Not a score we wanted, but fair. Being 2-0 down, there are different stories to tell. Coming back and being 3-2 up is a nice story, with a difficult start, obviously.

"Throwing it away and it being 3-3 is not a nice story. For sure that is what Brighton deserved. We had moments, but we didn't play a particularly good game." Said Klopp