Klopp laments another poor Liverpool start in their draw with Brighton

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Leandro Trossard's hat-trick earned Brighton and Hove Albion a point to share the spoils in a pulsating draw at Anfield hence condemning Liverpool to their fourth stalemate of a so far underwhelming league campaign.

Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, on October 1, 2022.
Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, on October 1, 2022.

Liverpool's chances of bringing the Premier League crown back to Anfield for the second time under Jurgen Klopp look to be a distant dream, with the manager bemoaning yet another "rubbish start" as they fell further behind frontrunners Arsenal in the title race.

Arsenal are already 11 points better off at the summit, while the high-flying Brighton have maintained their impressive standing just inside the top four, four points ahead of Liverpool in ninth.

Trossard scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to give Brighton a two-goal lead before Roberto Firmino's two goals clawed Liverpool back into the game.

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring Liverpool's first goal against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on September 1, 2022
Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring Liverpool's first goal against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on September 1, 2022 AFP

READ: Salif Diao claims Jurgen Klopp is to be blamed for Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool

Liverpool's third goal came through a corner when Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a teasing corner which caused confusion inside the Brighton box as the ball inadvertently hit Adam Webster before rolling cautiously over the line.

Trossard on the other hand completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute when Kaoru Mitoma's cross reached him at the far post for him to lash it in.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, on October 1, 2022.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, on October 1, 2022. AFP

Jurgen Klopp however doesn't think his Liverpool side played a particularly good game, despite coming back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3 against Brighton.

"Not a score we wanted, but fair. Being 2-0 down, there are different stories to tell. Coming back and being 3-2 up is a nice story, with a difficult start, obviously.

Brighton Hove & Albion's Leandro Trossard under pressure from Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on October 1, 2022, at Anfield.
Brighton Hove & Albion's Leandro Trossard under pressure from Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on October 1, 2022, at Anfield. AFP

"Throwing it away and it being 3-3 is not a nice story. For sure that is what Brighton deserved. We had moments, but we didn't play a particularly good game." Said Klopp

Liverpool haven't been at their best so far this season and they will be playing Arsenal at Emirates on October 9, 2022, in their next Premier League match.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

