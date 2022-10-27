'Bye bye Champions League'- Giants that have dropped to Europa

Barcelona

Things are tough for Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona after his army was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by in form Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.

Barcelona could have progressed to the next level if they could have registered a win over Bayern and if Inter Milan had dropped points against Viktoria Plzen. All these were mysteries that the world was waiting to see the end result.

AFP

Barcelona now risks playing against the likes of Manchester United who are second in their group. It has for sure been a worse campaign for Barca in the UCL.

Juventus

Juventus have exited the UCL and they will be taking part in the Europa after losing 4-3 to SL Benfica in Portugal at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

This has been one of Juventus' worst performances in the UCL under Massimiliano Allegri who is still trying to rebuild The Old Lady.

AFP

Juventus fans have lost their faith in Allegri and they are putting pressure on the Juve board to sack him. Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has however insisted that the club's top officials have faith in Allegri.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have also had an early leave in UCL after settling for a 2-2 draw against Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Wanda Metropolitano in Spain.

Atletico Madrid could still be in contention for the round of 16 were it not for Lukas Hradecky to save Yannick Carrasco's penalty in the 99th minute.

AFP