Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

It is a festive season and the footballer who is currently at Juventus didn't hesitate to post some photos and a video while skiing in an unknown location.

Juventus fans haven't welcomed the photos well as they feel it is a time waste since the player has never played for them in his second stint and he is in the injury rehabilitation process.

Pulse Live Kenya

The player is yet to play after moving to Italy on August 2022 as a free agent from United. Pogba is a footballer who makes controversial headlines and the same used to happen while at United.

Pogba is yet to respond after the backlash from Juventus fans. Many leagues are back and he should be back in Turin any time from now to link up with his fellow teammates.

Pulse Live Kenya

Apart from falling out with Juventus fans, the midfielder is not on good terms with his brother who recently accused him of witchcraft on social media.

Kylian Mbappe who plays with Pogba in the French national team was dragged into the mess and the Juventus star didn't take it lightly after his brother's revelation.

The matter is being investigated and the findings will be communicated once everything has been verified.