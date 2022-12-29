ADVERTISEMENT
Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

Fabian Simiyu
Juventus fans are irritated after seeing photos of Paul Pogba skiing on ice on his Instagram page

Paul Pogba of Juventus FC arrives prior to the pre-season friendly match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC U23 on August 4, 2022.
Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is on the receiving end after posting a video and photos of himself enjoying life on the slopes.

It is a festive season and the footballer who is currently at Juventus didn't hesitate to post some photos and a video while skiing in an unknown location.

Juventus fans haven't welcomed the photos well as they feel it is a time waste since the player has never played for them in his second stint and he is in the injury rehabilitation process.

Paul Pogba [Instagram]
READ: Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

The player is yet to play after moving to Italy on August 2022 as a free agent from United. Pogba is a footballer who makes controversial headlines and the same used to happen while at United.

Pogba is yet to respond after the backlash from Juventus fans. Many leagues are back and he should be back in Turin any time from now to link up with his fellow teammates.

Paul Pogba [Instagram]
Apart from falling out with Juventus fans, the midfielder is not on good terms with his brother who recently accused him of witchcraft on social media.

Kylian Mbappe who plays with Pogba in the French national team was dragged into the mess and the Juventus star didn't take it lightly after his brother's revelation.

The matter is being investigated and the findings will be communicated once everything has been verified.

As for the recent incident, Pogba will need to outperform his fellow teammates on the pitch to win back the support of the Juve fans.

