Juventus send former Arsenal star Ramsey back into the transfer market

Izuchukwu Akawor
Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been told he's not welcomed anymore in Turin by Italian club Juventus.

Aaron Ramsey

Serie A club Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey have agreed to go their separate ways, the club has announced.

Juventus took to its official Twitter page to confirm that both parties have mutually terminated their contract ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2019. AFP

"Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated," Juventus posted on Twitter. ''All the best, Ramsey," the statement added.

The 31-year-old is surplus to requirement at Juventus and was left out of the team's pre-season squad for the 2022/2023 campaign as the Bianconeri headed out to the United States of America on tour.

'See your life'- Ramsey denies 3 Nigerians Europa League title as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties

After World Cup disappointment, Super Eagles trio suffer another derby defeat

Juventus outcast Ramsey to partner Joe Aribo in Rangers midfield

Ramsey scored just six goals for Juve. AFP

Consequently, both parties have now come to an agreement to go their separate ways with the current deal set to expire next summer.

The Welsh international joined Juventus on a free transfer from the English club, Arsenal, in the summer of 2019, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

However, the Old Lady has decided to cut short that union after Ramsey struggled to impress during his three years stay in Turin.

Aaron Ramsey has been disappointing for Rangers Imago

He was sent out on loan to Scottish club, Rangers, where he spent an unsuccessful second half of the 2021/2022 campaign.

The former Premier League star managed just 13 appearances for the Gers and scored two goals before he returned to Italy.

Aaron Ramsey has joined Rangers on loan till the end of the season Sky Sports

Ramsey leaves Turin with a total of 70 appearances across all competitions and six goals scored for the Old lady.

Izuchukwu Akawor

