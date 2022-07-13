COMMENT

€40m for a 31-year-old with 1 year left on his contract shows Todd Boehly is out of his depth

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea are about to complete a mega-deal for Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly but it reeks of incompetence from their new American owner.

Todd Boehly's deal to bring Koulibaly to Chelsea is a bad one
Todd Boehly's deal to bring Koulibaly to Chelsea is a bad one

Chelsea are on course to complete a €40 million transfer for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly according to multiple reports.

Recommended articles

The Senegalese defender has been at Napoli for eight years and now appears to be leaving the club and looks set to be Chelsea’s first big signing under new management.

Koulibaly has been one of the world’s best central defenders for a while and signing him should be a big deal for Chelsea but somehow it feels like they are about to get scammed.

Chelsea landing Kalidou Koulibaly would have been a fantastic deal…two or three years ago not in 2022 and certainly not for €40 million.

Chelsea are closing in on Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Chelsea are closing in on Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly Imago

Chelsea drop home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Chelsea launch £33m bid for Napoli's colossal Senegalese

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling will become Blue's highest-paid player

Not to be ageist or anything but Kalidou Koulibaly only recently turned 31 years old which means his best years are behind him.

That’s not necessarily an indication that he will flop at Chelsea but it does mean we have seen his best already and Koulibaly is no longer as formidable as he once was.

Many will point to Thiago Silva as justification for this deal because the Brazilian joined Chelsea as a 35-year-old and has since been the best defender at the club.

Thiago Silva (IMAGO/PA Images)
Thiago Silva (IMAGO/PA Images) Pulse Nigeria

But Thiago Silva didn’t join Chelsea as a marquee signing, he was a free transfer and has recently signed his third one-year contract at the club to guarantee a third season.

Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly has been at the forefront of the club’s transfer dealings and is clearly playing a crucial role in brokering this deal with Napoli.

The entire deal has inexperience written all over it, to spend €40 million on a 31-year-old and then give him a five-year contract worth €10 million per year shows that Boehly does not know football.

The club has pretty much committed €90 million to a player past his prime who is untested in the Premier League and had even started showing signs of decline in the Serie A where he was tested and trusted.

Todd Boehly
Todd Boehly Todd Boehly Screenshot/Internet Archive

It becomes even worse when you consider that Koulibaly had just one year left on his Napoli contract which could have given Chelsea more wiggle room to negotiate a much cheaper transfer fee.

For context, Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo for just €15 million last summer from Juventus because he was old and only had one year left on his contract, the same leverage Todd Boehly squandered for Chelsea.

Even if Kalidou Koulibaly turns out to be a success for Chelsea in the next five years, it would only be justifying his massive transfer fee and wages rather than working out as a bargain.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Raheem Sterling pens emotional farewell to Manchester City fans

    Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

  • Todd Boehly's deal to bring Koulibaly to Chelsea is a bad one

    €40m for a 31-year-old with 1 year left on his contract shows Todd Boehly is out of his depth

  • Manchester United hammer rivals Liverpool 4-0

    Not written off! Manchester United hammer rivals Liverpool 4-0

Recommended articles

Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

Raheem Sterling confirms Manchester City exit before Chelsea confirms his signing

€40m for a 31-year-old with 1 year left on his contract shows Todd Boehly is out of his depth

€40m for a 31-year-old with 1 year left on his contract shows Todd Boehly is out of his depth

Omanyala's preparation for World Champs hit by visa issues

Omanyala's preparation for World Champs hit by visa issues

Not written off! Manchester United hammer rivals Liverpool 4-0

Not written off! Manchester United hammer rivals Liverpool 4-0

Kenyan government surprises Deaflympics champions with cash rewards

Kenyan government surprises Deaflympics champions with cash rewards

Details you should know about Gor Mahia's new sponsorship deal

Details you should know about Gor Mahia's new sponsorship deal

Trending

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time
SOLACE

Oshoala, Cristiano Ronaldo: Can a team be made worse by its best player?

Asisat Cristiano Ronaldo
FKF-PL

Details you should know about Gor Mahia's new sponsorship deal

Details you should know about Gor Mahia's new sponsorship deal
PREMIER LEAGUE

Not written off! Manchester United hammer rivals Liverpool 4-0

Manchester United hammer rivals Liverpool 4-0
DEAFLYMPICS

Kenyan government surprises Deaflympics champions with cash rewards

Kenya's Deaflympics champions Men’s 10,000m Simon Cherono Kibai (Gold), Peter Toroitich (Silver) and David Kipkogei (Bronze) after their win in May 2022.
OREGON22

Omanyala's preparation for World Champs hit by visa issues

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, the 100-meter African record holder, reacts after winning the men's 100m final during the national trials for the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)