Kalidou Koulibaly has tipped his current club Chelsea to win trophies a few months after quitting Napoli to join The Blues in London.
'I want to make history!'- Koulibaly tips Chelsea to win the Premier League
Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli on July 16, 2022, to mark the beginning of a new era in his career.
Koulibaly introduced himself in the English Premier League style when he scored for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspurs in a match that saw the London rivals settle for a 2-2 draw on August 14, 2022.
Apart from his positives, Koulibaly picked up a red card against Leeds United in the EPL due to his silly decisions during the match, and Chelsea proceeded to lose 3-0 on that day.
Chelsea are 6th on the EPL table having played 12 games with 21 points collected out of the possible 36 points.
Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel on September 7, 2022, after registering a couple of poor results and replaced him with Graham Potter a few days later.
Koulibaly is struggling to fit into Potter's system as he is not used to a back three formation way of defending and he has even admitted to it recently.
"We can win the Premier League this season. I want to make history. I arrive with a coach who wanted me at all costs and then he leaves. Both Tuchel and Potter play with three defences. I was used to a 4 with Napoli. But you never stop learning." Said Koulibaly.
Koulibaly hasn't featured in Chelsea's games with Trevoh Chalobah starting ahead of him. He could however start for Chelsea against GNK Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.
