RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kamada hits winner as ten-man Frankfurt win at Gladbach

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Japan forward Daichi Kamada (R) scored Frankfurt's winning goal at Moenchengladbach on Wednesday

Japan forward Daichi Kamada (R) scored Frankfurt's winning goal at Moenchengladbach on Wednesday Creator: Daniel ROLAND
Japan forward Daichi Kamada (R) scored Frankfurt's winning goal at Moenchengladbach on Wednesday Creator: Daniel ROLAND

Japan forward Daichi Kamada scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday following a flurry of second-half goals.

Recommended articles

The attacking midfielder hit the superb winner, beating the back-tracking Gladbach defence with his first touch and tucking his finish into the far corner under pressure.

The goal, his first in Germany's top flight this campaign after scoring three times in six Europa League group-stage games, came after a frantic start to the second-half with three goals in five minutes.

Frankfurt then played the last 20 minutes a man down at Borussia Park after Brazilian defender Tuta was sent off for a second booking for fouling Marcus Thuram.

Frankfurt are just two points from a top four place after backing up Sunday's 5-2 home drubbing of third-placed Leverkusen with another impressive victory.

In contrast, Gladbach have lost their last four league games.

They took an early lead when midfielder Florian Neuhaus hit the back of the net.

Frankfurt equalised out of nothing just before half-time when their Colombia forward Rafael Borre finished off a lightning counter-attack.

The game burst into life just after the break when Frankfurt's Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, who also scored against Leverkusen last Sunday, put Frankfurt 2-1 up,crashing in his shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Four minutes later, Gladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini converted a penalty after Kouadio Kone was brought down in the area, only for Frankfurt to immediately retake the lead when Kamada hit the winner after an exchange passes with Borre.

Later, second-placed Borussia Dortmund host bottom side Greuther Fuerth looking to trim Bayern Munich's nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table after the defending champions hammered Stuttgart 5-0 on Tuesday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamada hits winner as ten-man Frankfurt win at Gladbach

Kamada hits winner as ten-man Frankfurt win at Gladbach

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

No regrets for Tuchel over Gallagher loan

No regrets for Tuchel over Gallagher loan

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Trending

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

Champions League last 16 draw at a glance

Kylian Mbappe (C) and Lionel Messi (R) will be key to PSG's hopes against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations

German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria. Creator: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI