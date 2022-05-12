PREMIER LEAGUE

Partners in crime Kane, Son shine again as Tottenham whitewash 10-man Arsenal

Izuchukwu Akawor
Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were at their imperious best once again for Tottenham in the North London Derby.

Kane and Son put on a show at the Tottenham stadium.
Tottenham have blown the race for the top four wide open after an excellent performance from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son saw them move within a point of Arsenal with two games to go.

Kane netted a first-half brace while Son added a third goal in the second half as Spurs thrashed Arsenal 3-0 at the Tottenham stadium on Thursday night.

Kane opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from a penalty after Cedric Soares hacked Son to the ground following a floated cross from Kulusevski.

11 minutes later, Son was involved again as things went from bad to worse for the Gunners. They were reduced to ten men when Rob Holding received his marching order after two yellow card offences in the space of nine minutes.

Spurs capitalised on the numerical superiority to double their advantage four minutes later through that man again, Kane, who was at the right place and time to head home a cross from Son meant for Kulusevski to put Spurs 2-0 at the break.

Whatever Mikel Arteta told his team at the break was clearly not working as Son made it 3-0 minutes two minutes after the restart to end any hopes of a comeback for the Gunners.

It could have been worst for the visitors but they had Aaron Ramsdale in goal to thank after he denied Emerson Royal and Kane, a first North London hat-trick, later on, to keep the scoreline respectable.

In the end, Spurs walk away with their biggest Premier League victory over the Gunners to move within just a point of fourth place, currently occupied by their defeated rivals, Arsenal.

Harry Kane has reacted to his performance and Tottenham's crucial win against rivals Arsenal in the race for the top four.

Kane was at the double as Spurs earned a comfortable and convincing 3-0 win in the North London derby on Thursday.

Reactions as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 3-0
Reactions as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 3-0 Pulse Nigeria

The goals took Kane's record against Arsenal in the PL to 13 goals and the English striker says it was an 'incredible atmosphere at the stadium.

"Obviously whenever I get a penalty I'm in a good place to put it away and get us off to a good start," he told PL moments after the match.

"The back post goal is the one you get five times a season, arriving at the right time and we have scored from a couple of set pieces now. It was an incredible atmosphere, you could hear the tension building and it's not often you get control of a game like this."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

