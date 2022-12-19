ADVERTISEMENT
Karim Benzema announces retirement from international football

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ballon d'or winner Karim Benzema has decided to retire from international football, a day after France lost to Argentina in the World Cup final

France striker Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football
Real Madrid striker, Benzema has made the decision to retire from International football. Benzema was unable to play at the just concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup with France due to an injury and has decided it is best to call it a day on the international stage.

The Real Madrid legend who scored 37 goals in 97 games for France since making his debut in 2007, made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Benzema, 35, tweeted: "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I am proud of it! "I have written my story and ours is ending."

Benzema had a rocky international career with France that saw him not play for his country for five years after being implicated in a blackmailing scandal but he returned to help the country win the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

