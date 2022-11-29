TRENDING

Why Benzema could still play in Qatar and other stories making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Karim Benzema, Kyle Walker and Christopher Nkunku are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Karim Benzema, Kyle Walker and Christopher Nkunku.
From left: Karim Benzema, Kyle Walker and Christopher Nkunku.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Recommended articles

French fans have taken over social media to express their happiness after learning that Karim Benzema could still play for their national team after being sidelined because of an injury.

Karim Benzema during the official training for France national team on November 19, 2022.
Karim Benzema during the official training for France national team on November 19, 2022. AFP

READ: France confirms Karim Benzema will miss World Cup due to injury

It has been reported that Benzema's recovery has been quick and he could rejoin the national squad earlier than than the stipulated date.

Gareth Southgate could be forced to use Kyle Walker when England faces Wales in their last match of the group stage on November 29, 2022, at 22:00 pm EAT.

Kyle Walker before the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 25, 2022.
Kyle Walker before the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 25, 2022. AFP

Walker has been a doubt for the first two England matches after undergoing surgery before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea are closing in on the Christopher Nkunku deal both on the player's and club's side. The player has always eyed to ply at Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku tries to score under Dayot Upamecano pressing during the 2nd training of the French Soccer national team, National team prior to the departure for the Soccer World Cup 2022 on November 15, 2022.
Christopher Nkunku tries to score under Dayot Upamecano pressing during the 2nd training of the French Soccer national team, National team prior to the departure for the Soccer World Cup 2022 on November 15, 2022. AFP

The medicals were completed on September 2022, and it has been reported that a long-term deal has already been agreed also on the player's side.

Juventus has joined Manchester United in the race to sign Nico Williams on January 2023 after the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that former Manchester United and England superstar David Beckham is ready to purchase Man United from the Glazers who are the current club owners.

Liverpool have appointed Jonathan Power as their new club doctor and he will begin the role before the Premier League's resumption.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made from sweets at a confectionery shop on November 26, 2022.

    'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

  • Mohammed Kudus (L) and Vincent Aboubakar (R).

    The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

  • A Qatari journalist triggers reactions on social media after slamming a World Cup pitch invader over rainbow flag and controversial T-shirt

    'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

'You know it makes us angry and you do it' - Popular Qatari journalist reacts to LGBTQ pitch invader

'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

'My GOAT is better than yours'- How the Messi vs Ronaldo tag of war is going on

Why Benzema could still play in Qatar and other stories making headlines in football today

Why Benzema could still play in Qatar and other stories making headlines in football today

Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Why football fandom has turned against Andre Onana

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar 2022: Friendly fire could see England or Wales knocked out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to claim Bruno Fernandes' goal
QATAR 2022

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022 state of play
QATAR 2022

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, and Senegal need to qualify for the second round?

From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.
TRENDING

What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
QATAR 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope