Why Benzema could still play in Qatar and other stories making headlines in football today
Karim Benzema, Kyle Walker and Christopher Nkunku are among the top trending stories in football today
Karim Benzema
French fans have taken over social media to express their happiness after learning that Karim Benzema could still play for their national team after being sidelined because of an injury.
It has been reported that Benzema's recovery has been quick and he could rejoin the national squad earlier than than the stipulated date.
Kyle Walker
Gareth Southgate could be forced to use Kyle Walker when England faces Wales in their last match of the group stage on November 29, 2022, at 22:00 pm EAT.
Walker has been a doubt for the first two England matches after undergoing surgery before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea are closing in on the Christopher Nkunku deal both on the player's and club's side. The player has always eyed to ply at Stamford Bridge.
The medicals were completed on September 2022, and it has been reported that a long-term deal has already been agreed also on the player's side.
More developing football stories
Juventus has joined Manchester United in the race to sign Nico Williams on January 2023 after the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
Rio Ferdinand has revealed that former Manchester United and England superstar David Beckham is ready to purchase Man United from the Glazers who are the current club owners.
Liverpool have appointed Jonathan Power as their new club doctor and he will begin the role before the Premier League's resumption.
