Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo and his wife Chioma have welcomed a baby girl.

It’s not known when Omeruo and Chioma who got married in May 2018 welcome their new baby but the couple just announced it on their respective social media pages.

The new bundle of joy is Omeruo’s second daughter. Chairein, as the first daughter is called, was born in November 2018 in London.

Although not confirmed, Omeruo’s new arrival is called Rena.

Kenneth Omeruo and his wife recently welcomed a baby girl (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

Omeruo and Chioma dated for eight years before they got married, first in a traditional ceremony in late 2017.

They completed their nuptials with a white wedding which was held in Turkey.

The 26-year-old defender plays in Spain with Leganes who are now competing in the Spanish second-tier following relegation from the La Liga last season.