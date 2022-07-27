Kenya international Eric Johana signs for Thai club Muangthong United

The well-travelled midfielder will join one of Thailand’s most prestigious clubs for the upcoming campaign.

The 27-year-old midfielder penned a one-year contract with Muangthong United. There, Johana will team up with fellow Kenyan, Ayub Timbe, who plays for Buriram United in the Thai top flight.

Muangthong United will be backed heavily by Thai football fans this season.

Muangthong United will be backed heavily by Thai football fans this season. Johana, a Kenyan international, was a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Belgian club Waasland-Beveren.

The midfielder’s time in Belgium was short as he spent just six months on the books at Waasland-Beveren following two seasons in Sweden with Jonkopings Sodra. Muangthong United have the option to extend the contract of Johana if the 2022-23 season goes well.

After announcing Johana’s signing, Muangthong United Director of football, RonnaritSuewaja, stated the midfielder is “the weapon” the team had been looking for.

The director of football also revealed that he would like to build the club around the Kenya international footballer. In Suewaja’s opinion, Johana can create exciting and beautiful football for Muangthong United this coming season. Muangthong United head coach Mario Yurovsky was pleased with Johana’s arrival at Thai club.

He believes Johana is a major piece to the team and could help the four-time Thai League 1 winners to capture a first title since 2016. Johana has been given the No. 19 shirt for the upcoming season by Muangthong United.

According to manager Yurovsky, the new No. 19 will help the side in transition and is excellent in one-versus-one situations. After signing with Muangthong United, Johana expressed his pleasure with signing a one-year deal at the Thai club.

“When the interest came from Muangthong United, I took a look, and the history, the amazing supporters, and the good team [fourth last year] and the coach is fantastic,” Johana said.

Adding: “Everything about this felt right, and I feel good about this decision.”

Johana began his career in the Kenya Premier League at Mathare United in 2017. He joined Vasalunds IF, playing 22 times and scoring five goals.

In 2018, Johana signed for IF Brommapojkarna, where he made 43 appearances, scoring six goals. Two seasons later, Johana signed for JonkopingsSodra IF, where he scored 14 times from 51 appearances.

The attacking midfielder has accumulated 36 caps for the Kenya national. Johana made his debut against Ethiopia in July 2015. Muangthong United will kick off their Thai T1 League season on August 13 against Ratchaburi FC. Last season, Muangthong United finished fourth in the 16-team league.

Although Johana plays mostly as an attacking midfielder, he can play across the front three positions. In addition, Johana can play either left or right midfielder. In 25 career appearances playing as a centre-forward, he has scored 11 goals.

Muangthong United may deploy the Kenya international as centre-forward as they search for goals in 2022-23. Johana will join fellow foreign players Sardor Mirzaev, Lucas Rocha, and and Henri Anier this season at Muangthong United. On paper, Yurovsky’s team looks strong in attack.