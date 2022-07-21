Check out Shujaa’s official outfit for the Commonwealth Games

The suits were designed by luxury designer Wanja Kenya.

Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The official suits of the Kenya men’s sevens team, Shujaa for the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been released.

The dapper suits were designed by Kenyan luxury designer Wanja Kenya. Wanja is an experienced international entrepreneur based in the UK. Her expertise is in bespoke designs that she describes as "elegant, functional and durable."

Wanja has created bespoke designs for First Ladies, senior officials and top athletes. She has produced one-off items, as well as large quantity uniforms.

She also designed and manufactured the official ceremonial kit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the Kenya team which included three outfits per athlete, along with jewellery, footwear and accessories.

READ: Malkia Strikers Captain Mercy Moim and Shujaa Captain Andrew Amonde were at the centre stage as they led the Kenyan delegation at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The outfit comes only a day after the first match-ups for the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games were announced.

The Commonwealth Games is set to kick off on July 28 in Birmingham, England with Shujaa set to play all their matches from July 29 to July 31 at the Coventry Stadium.

Kenya will play their neighbours and fierce rivals Uganda on July 29, their first Pool D match. Aside from Uganda, Kenya is also grouped with Australia and Jamaica.

All group matches are to be held on July 29 and 30 with semi-finals, playoffs and medal matches to be played on Sunday, July 31.

Kenya's delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
READ: Kenya men's sevens team ooze confidence ahead of Commonwealth Games

Shujaa Commonwealth Games Squad: Nelson Oyoo (Captain), Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Vincent Onyala, Bush Mwale, Kevin Wekesa , Tony Omondi, Johnstone Olindi , Billy Odhiambo, Edmond Anya, Daniel Taabu, Levi Amunga, Willy Ambaka

Management: Damian McGrath (Head Coach), Kevin Wambua (Assistant Coach), Geoffrey Kimani (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Lamech Bogonko (Physio), Erick Ogweno (Team Manager)

