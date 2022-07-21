Check out Shujaa’s official outfit for the Commonwealth Games

The dapper suits were designed by Kenyan luxury designer Wanja Kenya. Wanja is an experienced international entrepreneur based in the UK. Her expertise is in bespoke designs that she describes as "elegant, functional and durable."

Wanja has created bespoke designs for First Ladies, senior officials and top athletes. She has produced one-off items, as well as large quantity uniforms.

She also designed and manufactured the official ceremonial kit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the Kenya team which included three outfits per athlete, along with jewellery, footwear and accessories.

Shujaa's first Commonwealth clash will be against Uganda

The outfit comes only a day after the first match-ups for the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games were announced.

The Commonwealth Games is set to kick off on July 28 in Birmingham, England with Shujaa set to play all their matches from July 29 to July 31 at the Coventry Stadium.

Kenya will play their neighbours and fierce rivals Uganda on July 29, their first Pool D match. Aside from Uganda, Kenya is also grouped with Australia and Jamaica.

All group matches are to be held on July 29 and 30 with semi-finals, playoffs and medal matches to be played on Sunday, July 31.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shujaa Commonwealth Games Squad: Nelson Oyoo (Captain), Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Vincent Onyala, Bush Mwale, Kevin Wekesa , Tony Omondi, Johnstone Olindi , Billy Odhiambo, Edmond Anya, Daniel Taabu, Levi Amunga, Willy Ambaka