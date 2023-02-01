Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

The 26-year-old Harambee Stars striker joins the second-tier club from Moroccan giants Difaa Hassani el Jadida.

Juma will bid to gain regular first-team experience at Al-Faisaly and make the next few steps in his development.

"The club's management signed a professional contract with the loan system until the end of the season with the Kenyan player, Jumaa Masoud, coming from the Moroccan club Difaa El Hassani El Jadida," the club confirmed in a statement.

The former Hassania Agadir marksman has six months remaining on his contract with El Jadida, and Lassaad Jarda Chebbi has previously said he believes the striker has a bright future.

Due to his past outstanding performances, Juma was the last season's Moroccan top-flight league-best foreign player.

The striker, who won the Kenya Premier League Golden Boot while serving Kariobangi Sharks in 2017, has been a journeyman in his football career.

The Isiolo-born attacker was once close to joining Swedish club Jonkopings Sodra but signed for South African side Cape Town City six months later.

He stayed at the DsTV Premiership outfit for nine months before joining the United Arab Emirates outfit Dibba Al-Fujairah.

JS Kabylie

After one season, Juma made a switch to then-Libyan champions Al-Nasr Benghazi. However, due to security concerns, he left in 2019 to sign for the Algerian side JS Kabylie.

In February 2022, the striker joined Difaa Hassani el Jadida marking the end of his stay at the Youths of Shabiba.

Masoud made his senior international debut for Harambee Stars in June 2017, when he was named to the starting XI of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier away to Sierra Leone.