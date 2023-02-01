ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Harambee Stars striker will head to Harmah in search of first-team chances

Masoud Juma
Masoud Juma

Kenya forward Masoud Juma has joined Saudi Arabia Division 1 side Al-Faisaly FC on loan for the rest of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 26-year-old Harambee Stars striker joins the second-tier club from Moroccan giants Difaa Hassani el Jadida.

Juma will bid to gain regular first-team experience at Al-Faisaly and make the next few steps in his development.

"The club's management signed a professional contract with the loan system until the end of the season with the Kenyan player, Jumaa Masoud, coming from the Moroccan club Difaa El Hassani El Jadida," the club confirmed in a statement.

The former Hassania Agadir marksman has six months remaining on his contract with El Jadida, and Lassaad Jarda Chebbi has previously said he believes the striker has a bright future.

Due to his past outstanding performances, Juma was the last season's Moroccan top-flight league-best foreign player.

READ: Kenya Premier League top goal scorers list since 2015

The striker, who won the Kenya Premier League Golden Boot while serving Kariobangi Sharks in 2017, has been a journeyman in his football career.

The Isiolo-born attacker was once close to joining Swedish club Jonkopings Sodra but signed for South African side Cape Town City six months later.

He stayed at the DsTV Premiership outfit for nine months before joining the United Arab Emirates outfit Dibba Al-Fujairah.

Masoud Juma
Masoud Juma JS Kabylie

After one season, Juma made a switch to then-Libyan champions Al-Nasr Benghazi. However, due to security concerns, he left in 2019 to sign for the Algerian side JS Kabylie.

In February 2022, the striker joined Difaa Hassani el Jadida marking the end of his stay at the Youths of Shabiba.

Masoud made his senior international debut for Harambee Stars in June 2017, when he was named to the starting XI of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier away to Sierra Leone.

He was part of Kenya's national team squad that participated in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they exited at the competition's group stages.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sergio Kun Aguero

    Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

  • Masoud Juma

    Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

  • Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

    Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Recommended articles

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Will Still [Instagram]
LEAGUE 1

Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

Jorginho to Arsenal [Photo: Fabrizio Romano]
END GAME

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

AFC Leopards fans
FKF PL

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

Lionel Messi.Getty/Simon Bruty
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Jorginho Frello (left) and Hector Bellerin
TRANSFERS

Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

Paul Tergat runs the Brussels cross cup on, Sunday, December 19, 2004

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

2021 FKF Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo credit: FKF)

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month