Why Kenyans are eagerly waiting for Victor Wanyama's big announcement

Victor Wanyama played his last match for CF Montreal on October 23, 2022, having played 80 matches and scored 5 times for the Canadian-based club.

Wanyama is a self-born leader as he played a major role in helping CF Montreal to finish 2nd in the Eastern Conference League.

Wanyama had communicated earlier on that this was going to be his last season with the MLS club and to many Kenyans, he has had a marvelous stint at Montreal.

Wanyama has been quiet after exiting Montreal and Kenyans are eagerly waiting for him to make an announcement on where he intends to play in the future.

Wanyama is widely idolized in Kenya considering he worked really hard to put Harambee Stars on the map when he was the national team's captain.

It is rumoured that Wanyama was being monitored by Celtic, which is his former club between 2018 and 2019 before he moved to CF Montreal from Spurs.

Kenyans in particular will be happy if he will re-sign for Celtic since he will get the chance of playing in the Champions League again.

Wanyama has in the past opened up on wanting to play for Celtic again while speaking to the press in 2021.