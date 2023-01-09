ADVERTISEMENT
BIG VIC

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Victor Wanyama has confirmed that he is back at CF Montreal after quitting the club on December 2022

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022.

Victor Wanyama is back in Canada to continue at CF Montreal, more than a month after quitting the Canadian-based club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“I’m excited to stay at the club and the city where I have been so happy for the past three years. When I arrived here, I believed in the Club’s project.

"As we continue to grow, this is even more true. I am eager to continue bringing my best for my teammates, the coaching staff, and the Montreal supporters," posted Wanyama on his Instagram page.

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) celebrates the victory during the Audi 2022 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs match between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal held at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on October 16, 2022.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) celebrates the victory during the Audi 2022 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs match between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal held at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on October 16, 2022. AFP

READ: Victor Wanyama to exit FC Montreal, what next for him?

The former Harambee Stars captain had expressed his desire to play in Europe again after proving his worth at Celtic, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Rumours had it that Celtic was on his radar especially after he announced that he was quitting CF Montreal at the end of the season on November 2022.

Wanyama himself went ahead and admitted that Celtic has the best fans in the world and that he wouldn't mind having a second spell in Scotland.

CF Montreal al midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) drives the ball during the first half of the Orlando City vs CF Montreal soccer match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL on September 15, 2021.
CF Montreal al midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) drives the ball during the first half of the Orlando City vs CF Montreal soccer match at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL on September 15, 2021. AFP

Wanyama was once spotted in London watching a Spur's match and his fans went wild thinking that he was in the UK to negotiate for a pre-contract.

What happened to Celtic showing their interest in the former Harambee Stars captain? Was it just a lie?

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) controls the ball during the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2022.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) controls the ball during the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2022. AFP

All these have come to pass and he is now in Canada to link up with his fellow teammates as the club tries to step up its gears for the new season.

Is moving back to Montreal the right move for Victor Wanyama?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project

    Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

  • Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

    Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

  • Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt

    Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Recommended articles

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Cameroon international M'bami.

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt
GUNNERS

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022.
BIG VIC

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project
UPDATE

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months