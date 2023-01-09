CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

“I’m excited to stay at the club and the city where I have been so happy for the past three years. When I arrived here, I believed in the Club’s project.

"As we continue to grow, this is even more true. I am eager to continue bringing my best for my teammates, the coaching staff, and the Montreal supporters," posted Wanyama on his Instagram page.

The former Harambee Stars captain had expressed his desire to play in Europe again after proving his worth at Celtic, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Rumours had it that Celtic was on his radar especially after he announced that he was quitting CF Montreal at the end of the season on November 2022.

Wanyama himself went ahead and admitted that Celtic has the best fans in the world and that he wouldn't mind having a second spell in Scotland.

Wanyama was once spotted in London watching a Spur's match and his fans went wild thinking that he was in the UK to negotiate for a pre-contract.

What happened to Celtic showing their interest in the former Harambee Stars captain? Was it just a lie?

All these have come to pass and he is now in Canada to link up with his fellow teammates as the club tries to step up its gears for the new season.