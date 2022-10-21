Has Kepa rediscovered his form at Chelsea? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Graham Potter came in after the exit of Tuchel and things changed as Kepa started getting some minutes in his tank and he so far featured in Chelsea's 8 matches.

Kepa was thinking of moving away from Chelsea due to lack of playing time and he seems to be comfortable at the moment after being handed a lifeline by Potter.

Kepa started featuring in the Blues matches after Édouard Mendy picked up a knee injury and no one ever knew that he was going to cement his position back in the Chelsea XI.

Kepa has been ranked at number one when it comes to punched clearances and 3rd when it comes to overall saves respectively in the Premier League goalkeepers' stats.

Kepa is second in the rankings when it comes to sweeper keepers regains as he has dashed out of the goal post once to make a save.

Kepa is around 6'0" and his first years at Chelsea saw him concede many aerial balls and it is the reason why Chelsea brought in Mendy.

Kepa has improved immensely under Potter when it comes to aerial balls especially after making creepy aerial ball saves recently for Chelsea.