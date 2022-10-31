"This could be my last WC"- Man City star hints at retiring

It is a big blow to Belgium citizens as De Bruyne has always been a joy to watch whether at Manchester City or in Belgium.

He always gives his all while on the pitch and he is regarded as the king of assists in the current era since what he does on the pitch is always unimaginable in terms of contributing to his team's goals.

AFP

"My family are going over for the group stages. I am obviously 31 and I don't know what will happen in four years. This is the first time my kids can come to the World Cup.

"That is why they are coming. It will be special, an event I don't want them to miss. They are six, four and two. The eldest two of them follow the football a bit but the daughter, not really, but she can go and enjoy the sun and play in the pool.

"I am excited. It will be the third one and it is always special. These events are great as everyone is watching it. It is big but there is no point to stress about it. It is my third time, I understand what is coming and I cannot speak for someone else who will be there for the first time.

AFP

"It is unknown. There is no point worrying about it or thinking about it. You take it as it comes and try and play as well as possible. We are not talking about it with team-mates. The schedule is too hectic. We had two away games quickly after each other." He said.