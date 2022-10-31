QATAR WORLD CUP

"This could be my last WC"- Man City star hints at retiring

Kevin De Bruyne has been a key component at Manchester City and Belgium but then his time on the field could be coming to an end.

Kevin De Bruyne on September 25, 2022.
Kevin De Bruyne on September 25, 2022.

Kevin De Bruyne has hinted at retiring from the Belgium National Team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as he doesn't know what the future holds for him.

It is a big blow to Belgium citizens as De Bruyne has always been a joy to watch whether at Manchester City or in Belgium.

He always gives his all while on the pitch and he is regarded as the king of assists in the current era since what he does on the pitch is always unimaginable in terms of contributing to his team's goals.

Kevin De Bruyne on September 25, 2022. AFP
Kevin De Bruyne on September 25, 2022. AFP

"My family are going over for the group stages. I am obviously 31 and I don't know what will happen in four years. This is the first time my kids can come to the World Cup.

"That is why they are coming. It will be special, an event I don't want them to miss. They are six, four and two. The eldest two of them follow the football a bit but the daughter, not really, but she can go and enjoy the sun and play in the pool.

"I am excited. It will be the third one and it is always special. These events are great as everyone is watching it. It is big but there is no point to stress about it. It is my third time, I understand what is coming and I cannot speak for someone else who will be there for the first time.

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Belgium on September 25, 2022. AFP
Kevin De Bruyne in action for Belgium on September 25, 2022. AFP

"It is unknown. There is no point worrying about it or thinking about it. You take it as it comes and try and play as well as possible. We are not talking about it with team-mates. The schedule is too hectic. We had two away games quickly after each other." He said.

De Bruyne is 31 years old which means that he will be 35 years old when the next World Cup comes around.

