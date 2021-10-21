RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Key suspect in Benzema sex tape case apologises to Valbuena

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Former France international Mathieu Valbuena (right) spoke to reporters with his lawyer Paul Albert Iweins at the court in Versailles

Mustapha Zouaoui, the alleged mastermind of the sextape affair, apologised to former France international Mathieu Valbuena during the trial Creator: Thomas SAMSON
Mustapha Zouaoui, the alleged mastermind of the sextape affair, apologised to former France international Mathieu Valbuena during the trial Creator: Thomas SAMSON

The alleged mastermind of the attempt to blackmail French footballer Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape, over which Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is on trial, on Thursday apologised to Valbuena for the incident which damaged his career.

Recommended articles

Benzema is accused of complicity in an attempt to extort money from his former France team-mate Valbuena over a video that was copied from his smartphone in 2015. 

The affair rocked the French national team and led to both Benzema and Valbuena being cast out of the squad. Benzema, 33, made a successful comeback during this year's European championships but Valbuena, 37, was never called up by Les Bleus again.

"I apologise from the bottom of my heart, I really regret it," Mustapha Zouaoui, one of four people accused along with Benzema of trying to hold Valbuena to ransom, told Valbuena on the second day of the trial.

Zouaoui is believed to have come up with the blackmail plot, which Valbuena says left him feeling fearful, both for his safety and his career.

Benzema, who played and scored for Real in a Champions League match in Ukraine on Tuesday, is not attending the proceedings in Versailles outside Paris.

Testifying on the opening day of the trial, Valbuena said being selected for the national team was "the Holy Grail for footballers" and that he "never could have imagined" a team-mate being implicated in a plot against him. 

Benzema claims he was only trying to help the midfielder when he approached him about the sex tape in October 2015 and told him he could help him find someone to "manage" the affair.

He also warned Valbuena that he was dealing with "very, very heavy criminals".

Valbuena, 37, who now plays for Greek club Olympiakos, told the court Benzema was "very insistent" during the conversation at the French team's training centre in Clairefontaine, west of Paris.

He said the exchange left him feeling "frightened" and that while money was not discussed it was clear that Benzema was not suggesting payment "in football tickets."

Prosecutors believe that Benzema was trying to pressure Valbuena into paying hush money.

They point to a phone-tapped conversation in which the striker told a friend acting as a middlemen for the suspected blackmailers that "he's not taking us seriously" as proof that Benzema was an accomplice to the extortion attempt.

Benzema's lawyer claimed Wednesday the case was driven by what he called Valbuena's "jealousy" of his more successful former international team-mate.

"His reasoning is simple: 'Me, I was sidelined (from the team) and never brought back and declined in sporting terms while there is Karim Benzema who is flying high in global football," lawyer Sylvain Cormier told reporters outside the courtroom.

If convicted Benzema faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of 70,000 euros ($81,000).

Since returning to the French squad for this year's European Championship he has put in some impressive performances which have given him a new-found popularity with French fans.

France coach Didier Deschamps said this month that "he's no longer the same person, he's matured".

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Key suspect in Benzema sex tape case apologises to Valbuena

Key suspect in Benzema sex tape case apologises to Valbuena

Lazio mascot handler praises Mussolini after fascist salute controversy

Lazio mascot handler praises Mussolini after fascist salute controversy

Arsenal boss Arteta confident of Lacazette effort amid contract uncertainty

Arsenal boss Arteta confident of Lacazette effort amid contract uncertainty

Bayern boss Hainer dismissive of FIFA's biennial World Cup idea

Bayern boss Hainer dismissive of FIFA's biennial World Cup idea

Vaccinated Bayern boss Nagelsmann tests positive for Covid-19

Vaccinated Bayern boss Nagelsmann tests positive for Covid-19

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowki reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowki reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Spain and Germany, latest teams to confirm participation in Safari 7s

Spain and Germany, latest teams to confirm participation in Safari 7s

Hegerberg 'never doubted' recovery from serious knee injury

Hegerberg 'never doubted' recovery from serious knee injury

Ronaldo salvage job masks Man Utd's failings

Ronaldo salvage job masks Man Utd's failings

Trending

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Ronaldo again rides to Man Utd's Champions League rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) scored a late Manchester United winner for the second consecutive Champions League game Creator: Paul ELLIS

England ordered to play game behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final chaos

England fans outside Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final Creator: Niklas HALLE'N

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford

Three and easy: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Watford Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS