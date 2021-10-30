RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Khazri's 68-metre goal earns point for Saint-Etienne

Wahbi Khazri scored a sensational goal as Saint-Etienne drew at Metz

Tunisia international Wahbi Khazri scored from well inside his own half as Saint-Etienne drew 1-1 at fellow Ligue 1 strugglers Metz on Saturday.

Farid Boulaya drilled in a long-range free-kick to give Metz an early lead, but his goal was upstaged minutes later by Khazri's memorable strike, measured at 68 metres according to Opta.

Khazri dribbled upfield after retrieving the ball inside his own penalty area and hammered it over the  backpedalling Alexandre Oukidja for his fourth goal in as many games, and seventh of the season. 

"I've tried it a lot, sometimes they make fun of me, but when it comes off it's good. It's good for the team above all," Khazri told Prime Video.

"I took the ball forward and I didn't have too many options, I had a go and pulled it off."

Saint-Etienne have drawn three of their past four matches but remain bottom of the table and without a win through 12 games of the season. Metz are just one point above them in 18th place.

