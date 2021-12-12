RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kimmich decides to get Covid vaccine after infection

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich told ZDF broadcaster on Sunday that he had decided to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich told ZDF broadcaster on Sunday that he had decided to be vaccinated against Covid-19 Creator: Christof STACHE
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich told ZDF broadcaster on Sunday that he had decided to be vaccinated against Covid-19 Creator: Christof STACHE

Bayern Munich midfielder told ZDF broadcaster Sunday that he has decided to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after recovering from an infection which will keep him out of action until next month. 

Recommended articles

"When it is recommended and the time is right, I will get vaccinated," Kimmich said in an interview with the public broadcaster.

The Bayern and Germany midfielder, who has until now declined the vaccine, said he may have to wait "some time" for the jab, having only just recovered from his coronavirus infection.

Kimmich sparked a heated vaccination debate in October when he revealed that he had declined a vaccine against Covid due to "personal concerns". 

"It was difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns, which is why I was undecided for so long," he told ZDF.

"I thought I could protect myself from the virus if I stuck to all the rules and tested regularly," he said.

The 26-year-old added that he had already booked a vaccination appointment before he contracted the virus last month, and admitted that "it would have been better to do it earlier".

Yet he also said that some of the criticism he had faced for not getting the jab had "crossed a line".

"We always talk about respect, tolerance and openness, and those were the values that I felt were missing from the debate," he said. 

His decision to get vaccinated was welcomed by leading German politicians. 

"It is a good decision from Joshua Kimmich to get the vaccine. As a footballer, he is an example for many people. More vaccinations are our way out of the pandemic," tweeted Bettina Stark-Watzinger, development minister in the newly inaugurated coalition government.

The Bayern midfielder may have to wait some time before he is able to get the jab, as Germany's vaccine commission recommends waiting six months after an infection. 

Kimmich tested positive last month and only came out of house quarantine this week.

He is expected to be out of action until January as he recovers from lung damage caused by the infection.

"I am lucky that my symptoms were mild. Unfortunately, the tests showed that there is a little bit of fluid in my lungs," he said.

"That means I have to take it easy for 10 days or so before I can go back to training. Otherwise the danger is that it goes to my heart and there will be longer term consequences."

Last week, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said he was confident that Kimmich would return to full fitness.

"I'm not at all worried because the infiltrations are not dramatic," said Nagelsmann.

Kimmich was one of several Bayern players who were reported unvaccinated last month.

Nagelsmann confirmed on Saturday that Germany international Jamal Musiala has since been jabbed. 

"I am pleased that Jamal is vaccinated and hopefully we won't have any more problems in the second half of the season," said Nagelsmann.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

More disappointment for Barca as Osasuna strike late to snatch draw

More disappointment for Barca as Osasuna strike late to snatch draw

English clubs look primed to dominate Champions League knockouts

English clubs look primed to dominate Champions League knockouts

Man Utd, Aston Villa hit by Covid outbreaks - reports

Man Utd, Aston Villa hit by Covid outbreaks - reports

Kimmich decides to get Covid vaccine after infection

Kimmich decides to get Covid vaccine after infection

Atalanta two points from Serie A summit with Verona win

Atalanta two points from Serie A summit with Verona win

Nice win battle of French Champions League hopefuls

Nice win battle of French Champions League hopefuls

Nielsen goal hands Fuerth historic home win over Union

Nielsen goal hands Fuerth historic home win over Union

Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, West Ham held by Burnley

Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, West Ham held by Burnley

De Gea reveals fears over Lindelof's breathing scare

De Gea reveals fears over Lindelof's breathing scare

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Dortmund midfielders Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) remonstrate with referee Felix Zwayer on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

Xavi calls on struggling Barcelona to 'make history' at Bayern

Xavi at a training session before facing Bayern Munich Creator: Christof STACHE