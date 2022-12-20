ADVERTISEMENT
WORLD CUP

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kingsley Coman plays for Bayern Munich and the French national team

Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.
Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.

Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich and France has fallen victim to racial abuse after the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. The French superstar failed to convert his penalty hence angering some of the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Bayern Munich has come to his aid after the incident and it has also been reported that Aurelien Tchouameni and Randal Kolo Muani have also been subjected to racism.

Tchouameni shot his penalty wide while Muani failed to convert a few crucial opportunities for France during the dying minutes of the World Final.

Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.
Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022. AFP

READ: simhen, Anguissa suffer racist abuse AGAIN in Lazio victory

The players were subjected to the attacks through social media and Bayern has been quick to defend their player who is yet to join his teammates for the continuation of the season.

“We strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society," said Bayern.

Meta has also issued a statement in regard to the same labeling the comments as disgusting and as investigations on the same take toll.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were subjected to the same treatment when England lost to Italy in the post-match penalties in Euros.

Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.
Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Black and proud': Milan's Maignan speaks out as Juve probe racist abuse

Football should be used as a unifying factor and not as a tool for making others go into mental depression.

Major sporting bodies should help create awareness that racism is evil and a thing of the past.

Black is beautiful and our African brothers should be proud of their melanin.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.

    Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

  • Pulse Picks 2022 - Top 11 hilarious moments witnessed on the pitch this year

    Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

  • Achraf Hakimi was upset at refereeing decisions during the third place playoff against Croatia (NurPhoto)

    QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

Recommended articles

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

QATAR 2022: Nigerians show love to Davido on social media following FIFA World Cup performance

QATAR 2022: Nigerians show love to Davido on social media following FIFA World Cup performance

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

PSG theory about World Cup that has left people confused

PSG theory about World Cup that has left people confused

Karim Benzema announces retirement from international football

Karim Benzema announces retirement from international football

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.

[Explainer] What is a bisht? The $9000 traditional cloak that Messi wore

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

A dejected Mbappe walks past the World Cup title.
QATAR 2022

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove trophy on December 18, 2022.
QATAR 2022

The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the World Cup.AP Photo/Frank Augstein
QATAR 2022

'He's a killer' - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

The late rally driver Asad Khan

Legendary rally driver Asad Khan is dead

From left: Lionel Messi, Mikel Arteta and Mohammed Kudus.
TRENDING

Why 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever