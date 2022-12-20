Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Bayern Munich has come to his aid after the incident and it has also been reported that Aurelien Tchouameni and Randal Kolo Muani have also been subjected to racism.

Tchouameni shot his penalty wide while Muani failed to convert a few crucial opportunities for France during the dying minutes of the World Final.

The players were subjected to the attacks through social media and Bayern has been quick to defend their player who is yet to join his teammates for the continuation of the season.

“We strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society," said Bayern.

Meta has also issued a statement in regard to the same labeling the comments as disgusting and as investigations on the same take toll.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were subjected to the same treatment when England lost to Italy in the post-match penalties in Euros.

Football should be used as a unifying factor and not as a tool for making others go into mental depression.

Major sporting bodies should help create awareness that racism is evil and a thing of the past.