Qatar 2022: How Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel achieved his dream to perform at FIFA World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The 'Cough' crooner was at his thrilling best at the packed FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar.

KIzz Daniel living his dream at FIFA World Cup.
KIzz Daniel living his dream at FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria Singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, known as Kizz Daniel has lit up the ongoing world cup in Qatar with his performance.

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel performed during a music festival which was organised as one of the side attractions that come with the festivities of the World Cup.

He entertained over 40,000 fans present at the festival with some of his hit songs.

Some of the songs include; No do, Good Time, Lie, Cough, Madu, One Ticket, Woju, Laye, Mama, Eh God (Barnabas) and Buga.

It was always Kizz Daniel's dream to perform at the World Cup.
It was always Kizz Daniel's dream to perform at the World Cup. AFP

*A dream come true for Kizz Daniel*

Earlier this year, Daniel had wished he perform, at the World Cup.

Taking to his Twitter page, he said, “God I want to perform ‘Buga’ for World Cup with a mass choir. Help me say amen.”

His dream came true as he shared a video snippet of his performance in Qatar. He said, “AS A NAIJA BOY I SAY THANK YOU AFRICA. THANK YOU WORLD. #fifaworldcup2022 #qatar2022 ”

South Korean singer Jung Kook of K-pop boyband BTS headlined the opening ceremony of the Mundial.

American music producers Diplo and Calvin Harris, Jamaican rapper Sean Paul and British electronic band Clean Bandit are artists lined up to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park in Doha.

Jung Kook performs at FIFA World Cup.
Jung Kook performs at FIFA World Cup. AFP

Other artists include Nigeria's Patoranking, American hip-hop group the Black Eyed Peas, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, and English singer Robbie Williams, among many others.

Meanwhile, Award-winning singer Davido was featured on the official World Cup soundtrack alongside American star Trinidad Cardona and Qatari sensation Aisha for the 22nd edition of the global football tournament.

Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan Abdulsalam Hassan is a sports reporter and a CAF and ITTF-accredited journalist. He is a local sports advocate and majors in table tennis.

More from category

  • Qatar 2022 Day 6

    Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live

  • Gareth Bale (left) and Mehdi Taremi (right)

    Qatar 2022: Wales vs Iran [Live]

  • Luis Enrique speaks on Spain players having sex before World Cup matches

    'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

Recommended articles

Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live

Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live

Qatar 2022: Wales vs Iran [Live]

Qatar 2022: Wales vs Iran [Live]

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?

England vs USA match preview: Who can colonize all three points in Qatar?

Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today

Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today

What's cooking? Ababu Namwamba meets FIFA president in Qatar

What's cooking? Ababu Namwamba meets FIFA president in Qatar

World Cup hits and misses: Ronaldo shines against Ghana

World Cup hits and misses: Ronaldo shines against Ghana

Qatar 2022: How Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel achieved his dream to perform at FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022: How Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel achieved his dream to perform at FIFA World Cup

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 5 Live - Portugal vs Ghana, Brazil vs Serbia

From top left: Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Pablo Gavi.
QATAR 2022

Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Nike's Top 10 most expensive shoes ever sold

Revealed: The 10 most expensive Nike shoes ever including one that costs an 'incredible' N1.5 billion

A short trip home Qatar vs Senegal; Preview

Qatar 2022: A short trip home Qatar vs Senegal; Preview

Ronaldo's goal against Ghana

Why was there NO VAR check in Portugal vs Ghana clash?

KIzz Daniel living his dream at FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022: How Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel achieved his dream to perform at FIFA World Cup

Avram Glazer portrait during the Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix 2022 on May 7, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Avram Glazer confronted near his Florida home [Video]