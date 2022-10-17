“How can you not whistle that foul?” - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

Tunde Young
Jurgen Klopp finds reason to complain again despite Liverpool beating Manchester City against all odds

Liverpool defied all pre-match expectations by defeating Manchester City by a lone goal scored by Mohamed Salah in the 76th minute.

The feisty encounter at Anfield saw Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent off after an angry reaction to a decision made by the referee.

The German boss spoke on his conduct in the moment after the game but also offered justification for his actions by complaining about the referee’s decision.

“Yeah, it’s about emotion, of course. So, of course, red card, my fault,” Klopp said while gracefully admitting to deserving the red card.

Jurgen Klopp was sent off for Liverpool in the second half
Jurgen Klopp was sent off for Liverpool in the second half Twitter

“I went over the top in the moment, I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back – I know myself for 55 years that the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card,” Klopp continued.

“I know that, who cares what I say? I lost it in that moment and that is not OK, but I think a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention, how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is it possible? And I wish I could get an explanation,” the German said in typical fashion.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022.
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022. AFP

Klopp continued his rant, “Why would you do that? Both teams, it was not one, but I heard now that people said it was Anfield that made the VAR decision [to disallow Foden’s goal]. With a foul on Mo, Anfield had no chance to make any impact.”

Tunde Young

