“How can you not whistle that foul?” - Klopp bemoans referee decision despite Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Man City

The feisty encounter at Anfield saw Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent off after an angry reaction to a decision made by the referee.

The German boss spoke on his conduct in the moment after the game but also offered justification for his actions by complaining about the referee’s decision.

Jurgen Klopp speaks on his red card

“Yeah, it’s about emotion, of course. So, of course, red card, my fault,” Klopp said while gracefully admitting to deserving the red card.

“I went over the top in the moment, I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back – I know myself for 55 years that the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card,” Klopp continued.

“I know that, who cares what I say? I lost it in that moment and that is not OK, but I think a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention, how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is it possible? And I wish I could get an explanation,” the German said in typical fashion.

