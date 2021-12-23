RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the League Cup semi-finals played over one-leg

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the League Cup semi-finals played over one-leg Creator: Oli SCARFF
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the League Cup semi-finals played over one-leg Creator: Oli SCARFF

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte have called for January's League Cup semi-finals to be switched to one-legged ties to ease fixture congestion.

Recommended articles

Spurs have a backlog of three Premier League fixtures due to postponements for bad weather and coronavirus outbreaks among the squad, while Liverpool have also been impacted by four positive cases of Covid-19 over the past week.

Six of the scheduled 10 Premier League games last weekend were called off and more are expected in the coming weeks as the authorities have decided to press ahead despite record numbers of positive cases across Britain.

The two-legged semi-finals of last year's League Cup were cut back to one game due to the backlog caused by a late start to the season by the pandemic.

As it stands Liverpool will face Arsenal in the first two midweeks of January with Conte facing his old club Chelsea in the last four.

"I think it would be better with one game absolutely, but obviously what I say is not too important," said Klopp, who revealed a Premier League managers' meeting will take place on Thursday to addrees a series of coronavirus concerns.

"If there are two games, then we will play two games. But it would be helpful if there was only one, true.

"The draw has us at Arsenal, I'm fine with that, we play there and see who is better and go for it."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said on Wednesday that "nobody really takes player welfare seriously" amid concerns over the number of games being forced upon already stretched squads.

Klopp has consistently campaigned for fewer matches and the return of five substitutions to the Premier League in recent seasons.

But Liverpool were one of six English clubs that attempted to launch a European Super League in April that would have added even more games to the schedule.

"I don't just speak about player welfare this year, I have been speaking about it for six years or maybe longer," added Klopp.

"If the things I say would help more, I would say it much more often. But it doesn't help.

"The only thing I do with these messages is I create headlines. They never arrive at the right places."

Tottenham were eliminated from the Europa Conference League earlier this week after a rearranged date for their final group game against Rennes could not be agreed between the clubs.

Spurs had to postpone the fixture, initially scheduled for December 9, due to a Covid outbreak that saw at least eight players and five staff test postive.

"Maybe it would be better to play one game and not two games, especially for the situation we are living but we have to respect the rules," said Conte.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals

Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals

NFL Releases 'Super Bowl Weekend’ Performances for 2022

NFL Releases 'Super Bowl Weekend’ Performances for 2022

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Simeone joins stellar cast in a decade or more at helm of top level club

Simeone joins stellar cast in a decade or more at helm of top level club

Real round off year on a high as Atletico suffering continues

Real round off year on a high as Atletico suffering continues

Milan keep pace with leaders Inter, Napoli stunned by Spezia

Milan keep pace with leaders Inter, Napoli stunned by Spezia

Ramos sent off as PSG snatch draw with struggling Lorient

Ramos sent off as PSG snatch draw with struggling Lorient

Inter see off Torino to extend Serie A lead to seven

Inter see off Torino to extend Serie A lead to seven

Scottish clubs bring forward winter break amid fan restrictions

Scottish clubs bring forward winter break amid fan restrictions

Trending

Dutch police arrest 64 after Feyenoord-Ajax violence

Feyenoord supporters outside De Kuip before the match against Ajax Creator: -

Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

This house and swimming pool in Buenos Aires which football superstar Diego Maradona bought for his parents in 1980 failed to sell at a virtual auction of his assets on December 19, 2021 Creator: JUAN MABROMATA

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Flares blaze in the stands as the French cup match between Paris FC and Lyon is halted by fleeing fans Creator: Bertrand GUAY

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to decide whether to halt matches due to a wave of coronavirus infections Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS