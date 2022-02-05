RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Klopp expects Salah and Mane to boost Liverpool after African exploits

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Creator: Daniel LEAL
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Creator: Daniel LEAL

Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to benefit from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's run to the Africa Cup of Nations final when they return to the Premier League title race.

Recommended articles

Egypt forward Salah and Senegal winger Mane will clash in Sunday's final in Cameroon just hours after Liverpool host Cardiff in the FA Cup fourth round.

Salah and Mane have made pivotal contributions in helping their countries get to the final.

Mane has scored three goals and provided two assists, with Salah netting twice with one assist.

Rather than draining them for the rest of a season in which Liverpool are still in contention for all four major trophies, Reds boss Klopp believes the leadership and passion they have shown in Cameroon will rub off on his squad.

"I watched a lot of games - and it was really obvious Naby (Keita) was the absolute leader in the Guinea team, the same for Sadio in the Senegal team and of course Mo with Egypt," Klopp said.

"When the coach was not there any more (in Thursday's semi-final) because he got a red card, before the penalty shoot-out you saw Mo talking, speaking and all these kind of things with the whole group.

"All the experience these boys in these situations get help us of course. Short-term I'm not sure, long-term definitely.

"It's difficult obviously to get that far in a tournament, the pressure - they are the superstars so the pressure they had on their shoulders was massive.

"I'm really proud of the way they dealt with it. Now two of them are in the final and we will watch it definitely."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Monaco see off Lyon to boost European hopes

Monaco see off Lyon to boost European hopes

Klopp expects Salah and Mane to boost Liverpool after African exploits

Klopp expects Salah and Mane to boost Liverpool after African exploits

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Giroud shoots open Serie A title race with derby double

Giroud shoots open Serie A title race with derby double

Remarkable comeback gives Cameroon third place at AFCON

Remarkable comeback gives Cameroon third place at AFCON

Rooney reveals binge drinking during playing career

Rooney reveals binge drinking during playing career

Bayern edge Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top

Bayern edge Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top

Bayern edge Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top

Bayern edge Leipzig in five-goal thriller to pull clear at top

Trending

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Supporters queue to get into the Japoma Stadium in Douala Creator: Issouf SANOGO