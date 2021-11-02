RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Klopp looking forward to Atletico visit after 2020 Covid controversy

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Diego Simeone and Jurgen Klopp bump elbows at Anfield in March 2020

Diego Simeone and Jurgen Klopp bump elbows at Anfield in March 2020 Creator: Paul ELLIS
Diego Simeone and Jurgen Klopp bump elbows at Anfield in March 2020 Creator: Paul ELLIS

Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday he was looking forward to Liverpool safely hosting Atletico Madrid with fans after the spectre of coronavirus hung over their Champions League clash last year.

Recommended articles

The teams met in front of a full crowd at Anfield on March 11, 2020, with 3,000 travelling Atletico fans attending, even though the Covid-19 pandemic had already begun to sweep across Europe.

Klopp opposed holding the game at the time, which proved to be the last top level football match held in England for three months.

Reds fans will pack Anfield on Wednesday after the UK's mass vaccination programme facilitated the unrestricted return of spectators to sporting venues in England.

"The world turned upside down. Not sure we could have imagined it, though we all had a sense that something interesting could happen. I didn't know to what extent that night," the Liverpool manager said.

"It was the one game, when I thought about it later, which I never thought about like a football game."

Diego Simeone's Atletico won 3-2 after extra time to record a 4-2 aggregate victory against the then defending European champions but lost to Leipzig in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool got some measure of revenge with a 3-2 win in the Spanish capital two weeks ago and are well on course for the last 16 with maximum points from their opening three games in Group B.

"We were so happy when we qualified for the Champions League last year because we knew we would have nights like this," Klopp added.

"So now a night like this is coming and we should celebrate it in a football way together with our supporters."

Another win against Los Colchoneros would qualify Liverpool for the knockout stages with two games to spare.

Guinea's Naby Keita and James Milner are sidelined with hamstring injuries but Klopp confirmed midfielders Thiago and Fabinho are in contention to play after returning to training.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Klopp looking forward to Atletico visit after 2020 Covid controversy

Klopp looking forward to Atletico visit after 2020 Covid controversy

Blatter and Platini referred to Swiss court over payment: Attorney General

Blatter and Platini referred to Swiss court over payment: Attorney General

Injured Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Injured Messi out of PSG's Champions League clash with Leipzig

Newcastle close in on Emery appointment: reports

Newcastle close in on Emery appointment: reports

Guardiola says Brugge match 'more important' than Manchester derby

Guardiola says Brugge match 'more important' than Manchester derby

Envious clubs look on as Ten Hag has Ajax flying again

Envious clubs look on as Ten Hag has Ajax flying again

Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manager

Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manager

'Dinosaur' Warnock to break English management record

'Dinosaur' Warnock to break English management record

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers

Trending

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his partner is expecting twins Creator: Oli SCARFF

Real Madrid back on top after Osasuna stalemate, Falcao rolls back the years against Barca

Senior service: Rayo Vallecano's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao on Wednesday Creator: OSCAR DEL POZO

Bayern Munich suffer historic 5-0 cup thrashing at Moenchengladbach

France defender Lucas Hernandez (C) and his Bayern Munich team-mates look shell-shocked after losing at Moenchengladbach on Wednesday Creator: Ina Fassbender