RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the League Cup semi-finals should be played over one leg in future to reduce fixture congestion.

Recommended articles

Klopp's side host Arsenal in the semi-final first leg on Thursday after the match was delayed for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Liverpool camp.

Chelsea have already booked their place in the February 27 final at Wembley after dispatching Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate before Liverpool have even started their semi-final.

Liverpool eventually said their Covid tests were false positives, but Klopp is convinced Football League chiefs should get rid of the two-legged encounter.

The semi-finals are held immediately after the hectic Christmas programme and Klopp knows one less match would provide valuable time to rest and recover.

"Covid is around and with the amount of fixtures we have it is really tricky to fit them all in so a second semi-final is actually only good for one thing - it's for the EFL probably from a financial point of view," Klopp said.

"But we should or could find a solution in the future, not for this year obviously because we didn't ask for it, no, just in general.

"I think all top-class people in football, especially the coaches, agree that we have to reduce the amount of games, in the long-term definitely.

"But a lot of people around try to do it the other way and that will not lead in the right direction definitely. It will not be the right outcome.

"So at one point we have to talk about these things but not for this game: we have two semi-finals and we are happy and hopeful that we can play both and that's what we want to do."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Caged lion' Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

'Caged lion' Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Bowen at the double as West Ham return to top four

Bowen at the double as West Ham return to top four

Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

Real Madrid down Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid down Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Cameroon's Aboubakar bucks trend as goal drought mars AFCON

Cameroon's Aboubakar bucks trend as goal drought mars AFCON

Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Security fears loom over Africa's football fiesta

Security forces deployed massively in Limbe last January when Cameroon hosted the African Nations Championship Creator: -

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo