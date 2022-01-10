RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Knee injury puts Chiesa's season at risk, out of World Cup playoffs

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Federico Chiesa's season is likely over after injuring ligaments in his left knee on Sunday

Federico Chiesa's season is likely over after injuring ligaments in his left knee on Sunday Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI
Federico Chiesa's season is likely over after injuring ligaments in his left knee on Sunday Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI

Federico Chiesa's season is almost certainly over after Juventus announced on Monday the Italy forward suffered a left knee ligament injury during his team's thrilling win over Roma.

Recommended articles

Chiesa limped off the Stadio Olimpico pitch in the first half of Sunday's match, won 4-3 by Juve, and the club said in a statement the 24-year-old would require surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Juve did not say for how long Chiesa would be out but ACL injuries require months of recovery time, and Italian media have pronounced his season over.

That means he will also miss Italy's bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs, which begins against North Macedonia in late March.

His absence will be a big blow to Italy coach Roberto Mancini as he was one of the stars of the Azzurri's triumph at Euro 2020 last summer.

Chiesa, who had just returned to action after weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury, has scored four times for Juve this season in all competitions.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Back with the big boys' - Sierra Leone ready for AFCON return

'Back with the big boys' - Sierra Leone ready for AFCON return

Knee injury puts Chiesa's season at risk, out of World Cup playoffs

Knee injury puts Chiesa's season at risk, out of World Cup playoffs

Mahrez warns Algeria to raise game for Cup of Nations title defence

Mahrez warns Algeria to raise game for Cup of Nations title defence

Cavani wants to stay at Man Utd, says Rangnick

Cavani wants to stay at Man Utd, says Rangnick

Nigeria's Simon defying father's expectations at Cup of Nations

Nigeria's Simon defying father's expectations at Cup of Nations

Inter on top with Lazio win, Juve inflict 'psychological collapse' on Roma

Inter on top with Lazio win, Juve inflict 'psychological collapse' on Roma

Correa scores 50-yard stunner as Atletico settle for draw with Villarreal

Correa scores 50-yard stunner as Atletico settle for draw with Villarreal

Kehrer goal helps PSG salvage Lyon draw

Kehrer goal helps PSG salvage Lyon draw

Victory for hosts Cameroon as Cup of Nations kicks off

Victory for hosts Cameroon as Cup of Nations kicks off

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ

Lukaku 'sorry' for Chelsea 'unhappy' comments

Apology - Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku Creator: Glyn KIRK