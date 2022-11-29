A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands managerial job in England

TRENDING

Former Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal defender, Kolo Toure, has been appointed as the new Wigan manager.

Kolo Toure on July 28, 2022.
Kolo Toure who is the brother of Yaya Toure has been appointed as the new Wigan manager after the sacking of Leam Richardson on November 10, 2022.

Kolo has been working at Leicester City alongside Brendan Rodgers as the first team coach since 2019 where he has done a tremendous job in a span of three years.

Kolo Toure is 41 years old and he made a total of 118 caps for the Ivory Coast before his retirement. He will join the Wigan players in Turkey for a mid-season training camp.

Wigan has appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager.
Yaya Toure was in the race to become the new Wigan manager because dropping out hence giving his brother a chance to realise his dream.

Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan has praised Kolo for his resilience as he hopes that the former defender will turn around things at the club.

"We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.

Leicester City First Team Coach Kolo Toure arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match at Turf Moor on March 1, 2022.
"We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager's job in recent weeks in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

"From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the club, with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

Leicester City first team coach Kolo Toure before a pre-season friendly match at the MKM Stadium on July 20, 2022.
"There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the football club. Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the club stronger.

"The work starts immediately with the first-team squad as the season is just a couple of weeks away from restarting." Said Malachy.

With Toure's appointment as the next Wigan manager, it is now evident that dreams are valid. He is an inspiration to the African continent, especially to those who have ventured into sports

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Pulisic launches USA into the round of 16 with sole strike against Iran

Day 10 Roundup: Senegal rep Africa, Captain America strike Iran down, England punish 'younger brothers'

Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United history as England thrash Wales to set up Senegal clash

Qatar 2022: Wales vs England [Live]

Details of Onana's letter after first team suspension

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Revealed: Top 5 biggest matches of World Cup so far – according to Twitter

Qatar 2022: 2 sure betting tips and correct score for Poland vs. Argentina

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

