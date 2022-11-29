A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

Kolo has been working at Leicester City alongside Brendan Rodgers as the first team coach since 2019 where he has done a tremendous job in a span of three years.

Kolo Toure is 41 years old and he made a total of 118 caps for the Ivory Coast before his retirement. He will join the Wigan players in Turkey for a mid-season training camp.

AFP

Yaya Toure was in the race to become the new Wigan manager because dropping out hence giving his brother a chance to realise his dream.

Wigan chief executive Malachy Brannigan has praised Kolo for his resilience as he hopes that the former defender will turn around things at the club.

"We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.

AFP

"We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager's job in recent weeks in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

"From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the club, with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

AFP

"There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the football club. Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the club stronger.

"The work starts immediately with the first-team squad as the season is just a couple of weeks away from restarting." Said Malachy.