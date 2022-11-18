Qatar 2022

Korea Republic World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Ayoola Kelechi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Korea may want to go as far as they did the last time the World Cup was held in Asia, but they currently lack the firepower for a repeat.

Korean national team
Korean national team

Korea Republic are more than their No. 7, but that might still not be enough to make it out of the proverbial "group of death." They have overcome huge odds on Asian soil before, but the question of whether they can repeat the heroics of 2002 is one that they will need to answer on the pitch.

Recommended articles

Korea had to go through two group stages of qualification just to reach the World Cup. First, they topped their AFC second round group with a maximum of 24 points from eight matches and scored 46 goals in the process, conceding only two.

This was enough to see them through to the third round of AFC qualifiers, which they found a bit more difficult. This time, they only managed to finish second in the group behind Saudi Arabia, but since the AFC allows the top two teams to qualify for the World Cup, this was enough for Korea to book a spot on the plane to Qatar.

Korea’s best performance at the World Cup came the last time the tournament was hosted in Asia. Did I hear you say “good omen"? Well, maybe.

In 2002, when Korea themselves hosted the World Cup alongside Japan, the pulled off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history by reaching the semi-finals.

On their way to the semi-finals, on the lucky end of a cacophony of refereeing errors, Korea beat or knocked out powerhouses like Portugal, Spain, and Italy before being stopped by Germany in the last four.

They had never made it out of the group stage at a World Cup before 2002, and they haven't fared much better in tournaments since then. However, now that the World Cup is returning to Asia, they might think they can pull off another surprise.

Korea were made to sweat over the fitness of their captain and talisman, Son Heung-min, but he has been declared fit and was included in the final squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He will be leading a group of mostly home-based players, as Korea have opted for a squad with more than half of the players plying their trade in the Korean K-League 1.

14 players in Korea’s squad play in Korea, while a total of 17 play in Asia, with one player each coming from a club in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Japan. They still have a strong European contingent, with names like Napoli's Kim Min-jae, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan, and Freiburg's Jeong Woo-yeong standing out.

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca)

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

See the list of every country's World Cup squads here.

Son Heung-min

There was a reason Korea was so concerned about Son's injury; he is by far the best player the country has to offer, and his absence from the World Cup would have been a monumental loss for them.

South Korea's Son Heung-min
South Korea's Son Heung-min AFP

He is the country’s joint top scorer at World Cups and could hold the record alone with one more goal in Qatar. He will also move into the top 10 for all-time appearances for Korea with one more match with the national team.

While there’s a lot of personal ambition at stake for Son, his focus will surely be on the collective, and with the help of the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Boot winner, who knows how far Korea can go at the World Cup?

Kim Min-jae

For the second, I would have gone for Real Mallorca’s Lee Kang-in, who is a pocket rocket waiting to explode, but he never gets a proper chance to shine for the national team, so instead, I will go with Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae.

Kim Min-jae playing for Korea
Kim Min-jae playing for Korea AFP

Kim has been a cornerstone in Serie A-leading Napoli's defence and has been a nightmare for opposition forwards in every game this season.

He is reliable, strong, and a danger at both ends of the field. He has won the third most aerial duels in Serie A and also played more passes into the final third than all but one of the league's defenders. There are few defenders who could hold their own that well both off and on the ball, and Kim is one of them.

Korea rarely appoint foreign managers, but in 2018, they made Paulo Bento the 80th manager in the national team’s history, and what a ride it has been. Korea have experienced highs and lows under Bento.

They were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in his first tournament in charge, then won back-to-back editions of the East Asian Championships to make up for that disappointment. We don't know what version of his Korean team will show up at the World Cup, but from precedent, we can at least expect them to be exciting.

Korea vs Uruguay 24th November 14:00 UTC +1 (Local Nigerian time)

Korea vs Ghana 28th November 14:00 UTC +1

Korea vs Portugal 2nd December 16:00 UTC +1

It is highly unlikely that Korea will win the World Cup, even if it is being hosted in Asia. As such, the bookmakers have them pegged at 250.00 odds to win the tournament, 80.00 odds to reach the final, and 35.00 odds to reach the semi-finals as they did in 2002.

Topics:
Ayoola Kelechi Ayoola Kelechi Ayoola is a reporter with Pulse Sports. He is an avid fan of football, and also a reputable writer with a fondness for football data and history. You can debate his opinions on Twitter: @ayoola_kelechi

More from category

  • Spanish National Football Team

    Qatar 2022: Spain World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

  • Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

    Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

  • Ronaldo wax figure unveiled by Madame Tussauds in New York

    Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Spain World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Spain World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Korea Republic World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Korea Republic World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Switzerland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Switzerland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Wayne Rooney: Messi, not Ronaldo, is the Greatest and Argentina will win the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Wayne Rooney: Messi, not Ronaldo, is the Greatest and Argentina will win the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Alternate Reality: European players who could have played for Africa's reps at the World Cup

Alternate Reality: European players who could have played for Africa's reps at the World Cup

Trending

Michael Olunga [Facebook]
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Sit back and relax' - How Olunga spent his holiday in Kenya [Photos]

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

Least memorable FIFA World Cup opening games
QATAR 2022

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

In an alternate reality, 18 European players would have been played a different team in Qatar
QATAR 2022

Alternate Reality: European players who could have played for Africa's reps at the World Cup

Denmark's national team

Qatar 2022: Denmark World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Serbia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
Qatar 2022

Serbia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

The Qatar National team

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

empty

Wayne Rooney: Messi, not Ronaldo, is the Greatest and Argentina will win the Qatar 2022 World Cup