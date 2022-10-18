3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league

Officials from all the 14 clubs met on October 17, 2022 to discuss the commencement of the league as they try to figure out solutions after FIFA imposed a ban on Kenyan football.

It is still not clear if the KPL will kick off on the said dates as the meeting mainly comprised the club officials rather than all the FKF officials. However, Pulse Sports analysed the benefits of resuming the league after months of waiting.

Trophies

When taking part in a sport, the main aim is to always make an impact by winning trophies for the club and putting your name on the map.

Gor Mahia have the most KPL trophies and they could be bagging their 20th this season. The competition is however open and any club can lift it depending on how ready they will be when the league kicks off.

Players tend to showcase to their children and grandchildren photos of themselves celebrating after winning various titles and there is always pride in doing so.

National team

When you perform well at the club level in the league, chances of being called up to the national team are always high.

Playing in the national team has a lot of responsibilities and those who get lucky to do it are always seen as the country's heroes especially after winning a match.

Transfers

Players tend to move from one club to another, especially when they play. This can only happen when the league is on.

The beauty in this is that some players get lucky to play in Europe where the whole world gets to know them. For instance, Victor Wanyama has been able to put Kenya's name on the map by traversing several leagues in Europe.