OPINION

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with the imminent return of the league

The Kenya Premier League is finally set to kick off between November 12 to November 21, 2022 after months of indefinite suspension by the FKF caretaker committee.

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.
AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.

The Kenya Premier League is set to kick off on November 12, 2022, as stated by Gor Mahia chief executive officer Raymond Oruo on October 17, 2022.

Officials from all the 14 clubs met on October 17, 2022 to discuss the commencement of the league as they try to figure out solutions after FIFA imposed a ban on Kenyan football.

Kenya Police midfielder Duke Abuya in action against Gor Mahia on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, in Kisumu County.
Kenya Police midfielder Duke Abuya in action against Gor Mahia on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, in Kisumu County. AFP

It is still not clear if the KPL will kick off on the said dates as the meeting mainly comprised of the club officials rather than all the FKF officials. However, Pulse Sports analyzed the benefits of resuming the league after months of waiting.

When taking part in a sport, the main aim is to always make an impact by winning trophies for the club and putting your name on the map.

Tusker FC players celebrating after lifting their 13th KPL trophy
Tusker FC players celebrating after lifting their 13th KPL trophy AFP

Gor Mahia have the most KPL trophies and they could be bagging their 20th this season. The competition is however open and any club can lift it depending on how ready they will be when the league kicks off.

Players tend to showcase to their children and grandchildren photos of themselves celebrating after winning various titles and there is always pride in doing so.

When you perform well at the club level in the league, chances of being called up to the national team are always high.

Ogada Michael Olunga (14) celebrate his goal with Abdalla Abdalla Hassan of Kenya during the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Kenya and Rwanda at Nyayo stadium on November 15, 2022.
Ogada Michael Olunga (14) celebrate his goal with Abdalla Abdalla Hassan of Kenya during the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Kenya and Rwanda at Nyayo stadium on November 15, 2022. AFP

Playing in the national team has a lot of responsibilities and those who get lucky to do it are always seen as the country's heroes especially after winning a match.

Players tend to move from one club to another, especially when they play. This can only happen when the league is on.

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) celebrates the victory during the Audi 2022 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs match between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal held at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on October 16, 2022.
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) celebrates the victory during the Audi 2022 MLS, Fussball Herren, USA Cup Playoffs match between Orlando City SC and CF Montreal held at Saputo Stadium in Montreal on October 16, 2022. AFP

The beauty in this is that some players get lucky to play in Europe where the whole world gets to know them. For instance, Victor Wanyama has been able to put Kenya's name on the map by traversing several leagues in Europe.

Another advantage is that one will also be able to make a lot of money by playing in the abroad leagues. Most clubs in Kenya struggle when it comes to paying their players while this is unheard of in Europe.

