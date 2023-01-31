AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

The match between the two Kenya Premier League giants saw thousands of fans meet at the Nyayo National Stadium to see the bitter rivals clash.

"Slightly over 10,000 tickets were snapped up for the weekend's Mashemeji Derby making it our most-attended match in the league this season so far.

FKF Premier League

"461 of those tickets were for the VIP section, and 9565 were for the terraces. Thanks for turning up," tweeted Leopards on Tuesday.

Many attributed the high attendance to the fact that football is being used as a unifying sport rather than a divisive factor.

One regular ticket was going for Sh300 while the VIP tickets were going for Sh1,000 each.

Nyayo Stadium has a capacity of 30,000 seats and that means that the stadium was 30% full during the derby day.

Fans filled the streets of Nairobi after the match only that no one was singing this time since the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

As it stands, Leopards are eighth while Gor are second on the Kenya Premier League table.

No notable figures were present especially after Raila Odinga missed to attend despite being invited by Gor Mahia.