AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopard's management has revealed, through its official Twitter handle, that the club sold slightly more than 10,000 tickets for the match against Gor Mahia played on Sunday.
AFC Leopards drew 0-0 against Gor Mahia at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.
The match between the two Kenya Premier League giants saw thousands of fans meet at the Nyayo National Stadium to see the bitter rivals clash.
"Slightly over 10,000 tickets were snapped up for the weekend's Mashemeji Derby making it our most-attended match in the league this season so far.
"461 of those tickets were for the VIP section, and 9565 were for the terraces. Thanks for turning up," tweeted Leopards on Tuesday.
Many attributed the high attendance to the fact that football is being used as a unifying sport rather than a divisive factor.
One regular ticket was going for Sh300 while the VIP tickets were going for Sh1,000 each.
Nyayo Stadium has a capacity of 30,000 seats and that means that the stadium was 30% full during the derby day.
Fans filled the streets of Nairobi after the match only that no one was singing this time since the match ended in a 0-0 draw.
As it stands, Leopards are eighth while Gor are second on the Kenya Premier League table.
No notable figures were present especially after Raila Odinga missed to attend despite being invited by Gor Mahia.
Odinga was in Jacaranda that day and Gor fans were hoping to see him at the stadium only for him to miss such an important match.
