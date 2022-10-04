Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

In an interview with NTV’s Duncan Khaemba that aired on Sunday October 2, Ambrose Rachier confessed that he has been a member of the Freemason society since the mid-'90s and Gor Mahia have sanitized themselves from being part of the secret cult.

On Monday October 3, Sam Ocholla who is Gor Mahia's Secretary General distanced the club and players from the cult after mixed reactions of the club's association to the secret society.

“As Gor Mahia Secretary General and on behalf of the Executive Committee, I watched with interest our chairman’s interview with Freemasons. The EC members, players, employees and Gor Mahia want to assure our fans that we are not part of Freemason society,” read Ocholla's statement.

AFP

“Our Chairman’s affiliation to that society is a personal journey as attested in the media. The EC kindly requests all fans of the club to stay calm as we mitigate the way forward.” Concluded Ocholla.

After Rachier's interview went viral, Gor as a club has been dragged into a mess that will be hard to clean.

Rachier in his interview stated that the Cult is not' 'satanic' as he associated it to be being a charitable organization whose membership is by invite only.

AFP

“We are not based on any particular religion. There are Christians there, Muslims, Buddhists, and even atheists. There are no satanic practices whatsoever." He said.