Gor Mahia react to Ambrose Rachier's Freemasons society revelation

Fabian Simiyu
The reaction by the 19-time Kenya Premier League champions came after a revelation by their club chairperson in a TV interview.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier

Gor Mahia Secretary General has disassociated the club from Freemasonry after Ambrose Rachier who is the club's chairman confessed to being a member of the cult in an interview.

In an interview with NTV’s Duncan Khaemba that aired on Sunday October 2, Ambrose Rachier confessed that he has been a member of the Freemason society since the mid-'90s and Gor Mahia have sanitized themselves from being part of the secret cult.

On Monday October 3, Sam Ocholla who is Gor Mahia's Secretary General distanced the club and players from the cult after mixed reactions of the club's association to the secret society.

“As Gor Mahia Secretary General and on behalf of the Executive Committee, I watched with interest our chairman’s interview with Freemasons. The EC members, players, employees and Gor Mahia want to assure our fans that we are not part of Freemason society,” read Ocholla's statement.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier during the unveiling of the SportPesa sponsorship deal on September 23, 2022. AFP

Details you should know about Gor Mahia's new sponsorship deal

“Our Chairman’s affiliation to that society is a personal journey as attested in the media. The EC kindly requests all fans of the club to stay calm as we mitigate the way forward.” Concluded Ocholla.

After Rachier's interview went viral, Gor as a club has been dragged into a mess that will be hard to clean.

Rachier in his interview stated that the Cult is not' 'satanic' as he associated it to be being a charitable organization whose membership is by invite only.

Gor Mahia players warming up before a friendly match AFP

“We are not based on any particular religion. There are Christians there, Muslims, Buddhists, and even atheists. There are no satanic practices whatsoever." He said.

People are still trying to figure out why Gor Mahia are struggling financially yet their chairman is a member of a 'charitable organization'.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

