Gor Mahia tipped to lift KPL's 2022/23 campaign trophy

Many clubs in Kenya are struggling financially and Gor was in the same situation last season as they struggled with paying player wages and also strained in facilitating player movements from one region to another during the game weeks.

AFP

For the 2022/23 campaign, however, Sportpesa on September 23 signed a sponsorship deal worth Sh80 million to cover the team for the next three years.

Odhiambo is happy that Gor secured the deal and hopes for a turnaround in the club's performance this season.

KPL kicks off on October 1

Odhiambo admitted that players at Gor Mahia had it rough last season due to the high expectations from their fans and also pressure from various people to perform yet the situation at the club was tough.

With the new season kicking off on October 1, Odhiambo is asking for patience from the fans if some of the players will fail to live up to their expectations.

He added that players need to eat well and avoid all forms of pressure which always come about as a result of financial issues.

AFP

With the arrival of Jonathan McKinstry as the new head coach on July 29, Odhiambo hopes that Gor Mahia will thrive under the new gaffer.