Gor Mahia tipped to lift KPL's 2022/23 campaign trophy

Fabian Simiyu
Gor Mahia finished 3rd in the 2021/22 campaign with 58 points as Tusker proceeded to lift the trophy with a total of 66 points.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla celebrates equalizer against AFC Leopards on May 8th 2022 during FKF premier league match at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani.
New season, new regime and new ambitions. Gor Mahia's midfielder Austin Odhiambo has come out backing his team to lift its 20th Kenya Premier League title after finishing third last season behind Kakamega Homeboyz FC and Tusker.

Many clubs in Kenya are struggling financially and Gor was in the same situation last season as they struggled with paying player wages and also strained in facilitating player movements from one region to another during the game weeks.

Gor Mahia's players and board during the unveiling of the Sportpesa sponsorship deal
For the 2022/23 campaign, however, Sportpesa on September 23 signed a sponsorship deal worth Sh80 million to cover the team for the next three years.

Odhiambo is happy that Gor secured the deal and hopes for a turnaround in the club's performance this season.

Odhiambo admitted that players at Gor Mahia had it rough last season due to the high expectations from their fans and also pressure from various people to perform yet the situation at the club was tough.

With the new season kicking off on October 1, Odhiambo is asking for patience from the fans if some of the players will fail to live up to their expectations.

He added that players need to eat well and avoid all forms of pressure which always come about as a result of financial issues.

Gor Mahia players warming up before a friendly match
With the arrival of Jonathan McKinstry as the new head coach on July 29, Odhiambo hopes that Gor Mahia will thrive under the new gaffer.

Gor Mahia is the most successful club in Kenya with 19 KPL trophies as Tusker and AFC Leopards follow with 13 and 12 trophies respectively.

