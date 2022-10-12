KPL

Gor Mahia ready to unleash their 'beast mode' in the 2022/23 season

Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry has said that his squad is ready for the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League as they eye to clinch their 20th KPL title.

Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry on October 8, 2022.
Johnathan McKinstry and his boys will have to wait a little bit longer before the 2022/23 kick dates are confirmed despite being in good shape and raring to go.

Gor Mahia thrashed Talanta FC 3-0 on October 8, 2022, but lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers on October 9, 2022, as they geared up their preparations for the upcoming season.

In a video posted on Gor Mahia's official page, McKinstry hailed his young boys as he reiterated that the most important thing is for his young players to get minutes in the tank before the new season kicks off.

Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry on October 9, 2022.
"Everyone got good minutes this weekend. We take another step towards the next season. We are hoping that fans will be back this season in their thrones, thousands in the stadium as it can really motivate.

"For us as a team, we know we are gonna have a young team this season because of the transfer situation. But anyone who has seen some of our pre-season games would know that we have a really exciting young talent coming through.

"They need all your support and they are gonna put up a show for the Gor Mahia fans." Said McKinstry.

McKinstry has a hard task ahead of but he is optimistic that his boys will be up to the task when the new season begins.

Gor Mahia midfielder John Ochieng during a training session on October 6, 2022.
Gor Mahia midfielder John Ochieng during a training session on October 6, 2022. AFP

"Another 180 minutes of action over the weekend to round off Week 7 of @OfficialGMFC 's pre-season preparations. We are all eagerly awaiting the start of the @Officialfkfpl to showcase the talented mixture of experience & youth that have been working tirelessly over recent weeks." He tweeted.

Gor Mahia will start signing new players in January after the transfer ban imposed on them has elapsed.

