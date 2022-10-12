Gor Mahia ready to unleash their 'beast mode' in the 2022/23 season

Gor Mahia thrashed Talanta FC 3-0 on October 8, 2022, but lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers on October 9, 2022, as they geared up their preparations for the upcoming season.

In a video posted on Gor Mahia's official page, McKinstry hailed his young boys as he reiterated that the most important thing is for his young players to get minutes in the tank before the new season kicks off.

"Everyone got good minutes this weekend. We take another step towards the next season. We are hoping that fans will be back this season in their thrones, thousands in the stadium as it can really motivate.

"For us as a team, we know we are gonna have a young team this season because of the transfer situation. But anyone who has seen some of our pre-season games would know that we have a really exciting young talent coming through.

"They need all your support and they are gonna put up a show for the Gor Mahia fans." Said McKinstry.

McKinstry has a hard task ahead of but he is optimistic that his boys will be up to the task when the new season begins.

"Another 180 minutes of action over the weekend to round off Week 7 of @OfficialGMFC 's pre-season preparations. We are all eagerly awaiting the start of the @Officialfkfpl to showcase the talented mixture of experience & youth that have been working tirelessly over recent weeks." He tweeted.