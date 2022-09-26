List of teams that have won the Kenya Premier League since 1963

Here is a compiled list of the KPL winners since 1963 with Gor Mahia showing dominance with a total of 19 trophies won.

Nakuru AllStars- 1

Nakuru AllStars has one KPL trophy in their cabinet which they lifted in 1963.

Luo Union- 2

The Luo Union Club won the 1964 and 1975 campaigns with no other trophy won since then.

Feisal- 1

Feisal was an association football club based in Mombasa, Kenya and it won its first trophy in 1965. Feisal is not not to many after Bandari FC took over as one of the coastal major clubs.

A.F.C. Leopards- 12

A.F.C. Leopards used to be a powerhouse club in Kenya back then and as a result, they won 12 KPL trophies.

Leopards won the 1966, 1967, 1970, 1973, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1992 and the 1998

Gor Mahia- 19

Gor Mahia is one of the most successful clubs in Kenya with a record of trophies with their latest trophy being bagged from the 2019/20 campaign. Their first trophy came in 1968.

Gor Mahia won the 1968, 1974, 1976, 1979, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2018–19 and 2019–20

Tusker- 13

Being the second most successful club in the history of Kenya, Tusker has won a total of 13 KPL trophies since its establishment.

Tusker won the 1972, 1977, 1978, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2020-21 and finally the 2021-2022 campaign.

Utalii- 1

Not known to many people nationally, Utalii has one KPL trophy that they won in 1997.

Oserian- 2

Oserian has in the past bagged the 2001 and 2002 campaign trophies.

Ulinzi Stars- 4

New season, new energies. Ulinzi Stars will be looking forward to their fifth title as the campaign kicks off on October 1, 2022.

Ulinzi won the 2003, 2004, 2005, and the 2010 campaigns.

Sony Sugar- 1

Sony Sugar Football Club has one KPL title under their name which they won in 2006.

Mathare United- 1

Mathare United won their one and only KPL trophy in 2008.

Sofapaka- 1