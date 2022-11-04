'We will resolve the crisis'- Ababu Namwamba hits the ground running

Kenya was suspended by Gianni Infantino who cited that there were interferences by a third party and that the suspension could only be lifted after the inhouse wrangles in the Football Kenya Federations have been solved.

Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed suspended FKF President Nick Mwendwa for various reasons including graft.

Amina's office is now headed by Ababu Namwamba and he recently met with officials in the Sporting sector to discuss how they can revive the sporting sector, especially football.

Namwamba has met with KPL officials from different clubs where they discussed the solutions to the ongoing scuffles in the organization.

A separate meeting was also held which the KPL coaches attended and the Tusker FC coach Robert Matano didn't hesitate to air his views in the meeting.

As for Namwamba, he is ready to understand the challenges in football and the concept of football education before he takes his next actions.

The KPL has been slated to kick off on November 11, 2022, and that is when Namwamba's test will take effect as all eyes will be on him to see if he will manage the docket.